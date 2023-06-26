Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:05
comunicato stampa

FP Markets Awarded 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023

26 giugno 2023 | 13.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets, a leading Forex and CFDs broker, has been crowned 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the prestigious Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023 on 23 June. The much sought-after awards mark the establishment of FP Markets as a primary Forex and CFDs broker in Asia. These awards mark a strong start to 2023 for FP Markets, having already been awarded the 'Best CFD Broker in Africa' at the FAME Awards 2023 earlier in the year and following an impressive series of accolades in 2022.

The Ultimate Fintech Awards is an industry-recognised exclusive benchmark, a coveted award recognising excellence in online trading and Fintech for B2B and B2C companies. Located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, the Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World hosted the celebrated event, welcoming a large turnout and attracting leading companies in the industry. In addition to several highly praised award categories, winners were nominated for their innovative leadership, transparent approach and outstanding service.

CEO Nick Twidale, FP Markets APAC, commented: 'Winning the Best Trade Execution and Most Transparent Broker awards at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023 serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of the FP Markets team. These awards are also a further endorsement of FP Markets' commitment to providing clients with the best possible trading experience. Trade execution, transparency, cost efficiency, educational offering and a wide selection of trading platforms are among the key benefits of trading with FP Markets for short-term and longer-term investors. The awards not only mark the company's growing presence in APAC but also underline the international reach and recognition the Forex and CFDs industry commands today'.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads, Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support, and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

Mobile AppMetaTrader 4MetaTrader 5WebTradercTraderIress

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit  https://www.fpmarkets.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140446/FP_MARKETS_Awards_2023.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-awarded-best-trade-execution-and-most-transparent-broker-at-the-ultimate-fintech-awards-apac-2023-301863102.html

