Mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:43
comunicato stampa

FP Markets Claims a Hat-Trick for a Second Time in a Row at the Global Forex Awards 2023

20 settembre 2023 | 12.40
LETTURA: 3 minuti

FP Markets Claims a Hat-Trick for a Second Time in a Row at the Global Forex Awards 2023 for 'Best Value Broker - Global', 'Best Broker - Europe' and 'Best Partners Programme - Asia'

SYDNEY, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Forex and CFDs broker FP Markets continued to raise the bar at the prestigious Global Forex Awards 2023 event in Limassol, receiving multiple awards. Crowned 'Best Value Broker - Global' for a fifth consecutive year, as well as 'Best Broker - Europe' and 'Best Partners Programme - Asia' for a second time in a row, these accolades represent a further significant milestone for the company and follows a series of recent prominent industry awards. FP Markets was awarded the 'Best CFD Broker in Africa' at the FAME Awards 2023 earlier in the year, followed by awards for 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023 in June.

 

Celebrating its sixth year, the Global Forex Awards ceremony took place at Siaro Loft in Limassol, Cyprus and welcomed a highly competitive calibre of entries from leading brokerages in the industry. The large turnout was a testament to the event's success and popularity. Among several acclaimed award categories, winners were nominated for their trade execution, transparent approach, world-class customer service and Partnership Programmes.

FP Markets CEO Craig Allison commented: 'FP Markets are delighted to have won three awards. Winning the Best Value Broker - Global', 'Best Broker - Europe' and 'Best Partners Programme - Asia' demonstrates the global reach of the company and the commitment and dedication of the FP Markets team to deliver the best possible trading experience. From short-term traders and longer-term investors to Introducing Brokers (IBs), Affiliates and MAMs, and Regional Partners, we serve a large global user base and provide a wide selection of markets to trade to suit all trading styles. Our strong brand and competitive trading conditions have made us a popular choice for traders and investors worldwide; we are proud and grateful for the international recognition we consistently receive'.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight  Spreads, Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual  Customer Support, and various  Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

About FP Markets:

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216085/FP_MARKETS.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216084/FP_MARKETS.jpgLogo  - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/4285326/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-claims-a-hat-trick-for-a-second-time-in-a-row-at-the-global-forex-awards-2023-301933249.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
