Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:26 Mapei al Cersaie 2023, soluzioni di alta qualità a basso impatto ambientale

13:21 Caso Esselunga, Calenda a Salvini: "Matteo, non ci rompere le p...."

13:19 Raimondi (Raimondi Spa): "Va riconosciuta la figura professionale del posatore"

13:15 Bordin (Progress Profiles): "Il ruolo del posatore va riconosciuto e certificato"

13:03 Riforme, Guzzetta: "Appartenenza Italia ad Ue in Costituzione? Proposta Pd non aggiunge nulla"

13:01 Per Carlo III solo cibi di stagione, il 'no' agli asparagi alla cena di Versailles

12:57 Pompei, scoperte iscrizioni elettorali all’interno di una casa

12:53 Miss Italia, Patrizia Mirigliani: "Concorso torna a Salsomaggiore Terme"

12:51 Matteo Messina Denaro, a Orgosolo manifesti funebri choc per il boss

12:44 Ascolti tv, 'Arena Suzuki' su Rai1 vince la serata con il 15,8% di share

12:30 Superluna 28 e 29 settembre, oggi e domani l'ultima dell'anno

12:07 Terremoto Napoli, a Campi Flegrei scosse sempre più frequenti: cosa succede

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FP Markets Wins 'Best Trading Conditions' and 'Most Trusted Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023

28 settembre 2023 | 12.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets, a leading broker for Forex and CFDs, continued to set the standard at the Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023, receiving awards for 'Best Trading Conditions' and 'Most Trusted Broker'. The awards add to the company's impressive record of accolades this year, including 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023 in June this year.

The Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023 was held in Limassol, Cyprus, at the glitzy  Columbia Beach on 21 September and welcomed a large gathering of industry leaders. Acknowledged as an exclusive benchmark for top B2C and B2B brands in online trading and Fintech, the awards ceremony is a global recognition program celebrating the achievements of the best and brightest brokerages from all over the world. The event recognised several award categories, rewarding the winning companies for attributes such as innovation, transparency, trading conditions, excellence and quality customer service. It was a celebration of the tireless efforts and remarkable achievements of the organisations that have consistently gone above and beyond to meet the needs of their traders and investors.

FP Markets UBO Matt Murphie expressed his appreciation for the two recent awards and commented: 'FP Markets prides itself on delivering unparalleled trading solutions. and receiving the titles of 'Best Trading Conditions' and 'Most Trusted Broker' reinforces the company's position as a leading broker in the Forex and CFD industry. The company is committed to providing clients with an exceptional trading experience in an increasingly demanding environment. Our competitive trading conditions continue to make us a popular choice for traders and investors worldwide, and we are thankful for the international recognition we consistently receive'.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight  Spreads, Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual  Customer Support, and various  Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

Mobile AppMetaTrader 4MetaTrader 5WebTradercTraderIress

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit  https://www.fpmarkets.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234316/FP_MARKETS.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/4312581/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-wins-best-trading-conditions-and-most-trusted-broker-at-the-ultimate-fintech-awards-global-2023-301941610.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza standard at this year at FP Markets
Vedi anche
News to go
Social, Italia prima in Ue per fake news rimosse
News to go
Università, rimborso per studenti idonei ma senza borsa nel 2022
News to go
Amazon aumenta lo stipendio ai dipendenti
News to go
Donald Trump accusato di frode da giudice New York
News to go
Sanità, professionisti da Mattarella: "Assicurare tutela della salute"
News to go
Migranti, la richiesta di Meloni ai partner EuMed9
News to go
Serie A, tutti i match di stasera e domani
News to go
Sardegna, 31 arresti in operazione Monte Nuovo
News to go
Iraq, incendio a festa di matrimonio: un centinaio di morti
News to go
Messina Denaro, tumulata la salma del boss
News to go
Mezzi pubblici, Salvini precetta sciopero venerdì: 4 ore al posto 24
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: scuole chiuse a Pozzuoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza