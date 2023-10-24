FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES ITS LIST OF GLOBAL PARTNERS AHEAD OF THE FII7 CONFERENCE

FII Institute announces its list of partners, representing leading global organizations from business, academia, and public policy sectors.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global organisations from business, academia and public policy are supporting an ongoing programme of research, investment and platforms to address global challenges including economic stability and growth, equitable development, climate change investment, the environment, and the acceleration of technologies including AI, and their impact on education and health.

This year's activities will culminate in three days of focused discussion about challenges facing humanity to take place in Riyadh between 24-26 October during the FII7 conference. Over six thousand delegates including world leaders, ministers, CEOs, investors, founders and public policy experts will attend the globally-recognized platform.

The line up of FII Institute partners for 2023 is stronger than ever before.

Alongside 'founding partner,' the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, and 'vision partner,' the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, a group of 23 'strategic partners' support the ongoing programmes, initiatives, and mission of the FII Institute throughout the year.

Aramco, Diriyah, Emaar, GFH, HSBC SAB, KAFD, Ma'aden, NEOM, New Murabba, PepsiCo, Red Sea Global, Riyad Bank, ROSHN, The Royal Commission for Al Ula, SABIC, Sanabil Investments, Saudi Electricity Company, SNB, SoftBank Vision Fund, Standard Chartered, State Street, stc, THIQAH, and Vision Invest as strategic partners of FII Institute and its programmes.

'FII7 Partners' include Dr. Sulaiman Alhabiband SAUDIA.

Insights, thinking, and dedicated panel discussions are supported by 'knowledge partners', from leading consultancies, universities and institutions: Accenture, Bain & Company, BCG, Deloitte, EY, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gavi, The Global Fund, Kearny, KPMG, McKinsey, Nature, Strategy&, and UNICEF.

'Academic partners,' including King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and Stanford University, will be contributing to the discussion and to the FII Institute's year-long programmes.

Richard Attias, CEO of the Future Investment Initiative Institute said:

"Our partners are what make the FII Institute community so impactful. Every year our line-up of partners goes from strength to strength. This year, we are proud to recognise partners from 42 leading global corporations, universities and institutions. Our partners reflect an unparalleled concentration of great minds and leaders, and alongside this community, the Institute is making strides towards our only agenda: Impact on Humanity."

About the Future Investment Initiative Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

