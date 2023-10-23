Guide Sensmart brings new product TD631 LRF to Internationale Jagd- und Schützentage 2023

WUHAN, China, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internationale Jagd- und Schützentage 2023 concluded successfully on October 15th. Guide Sensmart presented various products and solutions, including the TD631 LRF. The impressive infrared thermal imaging equipment attracted many outdoor enthusiasts and professional buyers who visited the booth to experience it.

Hunters have always called infrared thermal imagers "essential tools for night hunting." These devices are considered valuable companions for the new generation of high-tech assistance in legal hunting. Guide Sensmart's intelligent infrared thermal imager accompanies hunters into the jungle within designated hunting areas, allowing them to overcome the limitations of darkness and fully appreciate the wonders of the outdoors.

The industry's first affordable and fully-featured thermal imaging scope, the TD631 LRF handheld thermal imaging monocular, is being showcased. It offers improved image quality and enhanced details with upgraded image algorithms. This device has a built-in 600-meter laser rangefinder, making it an ideal tool for outdoor night vision. Guide Sensmart aims to provide outdoor enthusiasts with the latest technology and innovative product experiences. Apart from hunting, this new handheld infrared scope can also be used for law enforcement, search and rescue, animal husbandry, outdoor exploration, and recreational observation.

Guide Sensmart Germany is situated at Neumeyerstrasse 30, Nuremberg, 90411.

Guide Sensmart is a manufacturer of systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network covering 70 countries and regions worldwide. We look forward to cooperating with global distributors and are committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality, and professional services to every partner. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/

