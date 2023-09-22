Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:47 X Factor 2023, Maria conquista giudici e pubblico con la sua energia - Video

11:32 Pnrr, pagamento quarta rata: Italia presenta richiesta ufficiale

11:03 Ascolti tv, 'Grande Fratello' fa meglio di 'Ulisse'

10:51 Pil, Istat conferma stime crescita: 3,7% per 2022, 8,3% nel 2021

10:38 Ballando con le Stelle 2023, Lorenzo Tano entra nel cast

10:35 Travolta sulle strisce a Vermezzo con Zelo, morta 68enne nel milanese

10:30 Covid Italia, contagi ancora in aumento: i dati

10:25 Pompei, via libera all'ampliamento della 'Buffer Zone' del sito Unesco

10:23 Ucraina, Kiev avanza a Zaporizhzhia: combattimenti oltre ultima linea difesa russa

10:23 Manageritalia, consegnato al sindaco di Cesena un quad per la Croce Rossa

09:51 MotoGp India, Bezzecchi leader prime prove libere

09:41 Monza, confessa omicidio su scheda elettorale ma mente: rintracciato e indagato

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

Introducing Bybit's Perp Protect: Revolutionizing Options Trading with Industry-First Downside Protection

22 settembre 2023 | 11.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Introducing Bybit's Perp Protect: Revolutionizing Options Trading with Industry-First Downside Protection

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 22 September 2023 -Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to introduce an industry first for crypto exchanges: Perp Protect, an automated risk management tool. Perp Protect acquires options contracts automatically to hedge long and short positions offering easy downside protection.

Perp Protect has been developed by Bybit and is not available on any of the top crypto exchanges. It offers users peace of mind without compromising their investment strategy by suggesting options contracts that protect against price action going against them.

Traders anticipating market volatility can stay ahead of the curve by leveraging Perp Protect to secure their positions in volatile markets. Its automatic options acquisition is based on intelligent recommendations to ensure that they are well-prepared to navigate market fluctuations.

Inexperienced perpetual traders can also gain the confidence using Perp Protect's reliable protection layer. It empowers them to explore the world of perpetual trading while minimizing potential losses.

Using Perp Protect requires just two clicks. It's designed for user convenience, ensuring that its benefits can be accessed effortlessly. Secondly, Perp Protect’s intelligent algorithm continuously evaluates market conditions to offer optimal downside protection and costs as low as 2% of a user’s initial margin.

“As we witness the evolution of crypto, it is essential that traders have access to tools that not only enhance their experience but also mitigate the risks associated with this dynamic market,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “With Perp Protect, we are proud to offer a solution that brings ease and security to traders of all levels.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact:press@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
an automated risk management tool visited crypto exchange crypto Perp Protect acquires options
Vedi anche
Patto anti-inflazione, la firma il 28 settembre
News o go
Iran, nuova stretta contro le donne che non portano il velo
News to go
Covid Italia, rientro a scuola senza restrizioni ma contagi salgono
News to go
Granchio blu, danni per 100 milioni di euro al settore ittico
News to go
Carlo e Camilla a Parigi, cena a Versailles con 180 vip
News to go
Oscar 2024, Garrone: "Speriamo che 'Io Capitano' tocchi il cuore degli americani"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky da Biden: "Difesa aerea priorità"
News to go
Migranti, ipotesi Cpr a Ventimiglia
News to go
Manovra 2024, proposta legge per Reddito di infanzia e Assegno di gioventù
News to go
Limitazioni tir Brennero, Salvini: "Atto di arroganza dell'Austria, faremo ricorso"
News to go
Caro voli, governo modifica norma: stop a tetto prezzi
News to go
Ucraina, all'Onu duello a distanza tra Lavrov e Zelensky
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza