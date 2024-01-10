IPSOS AND WGSN STUDY: "TORRAS IS THE NEXT GENERATION OF MOBILE PHONE CASES"

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, TORRAS revealed the results of a new 2023 IPSOS and WGSN consumer study of mobile phone case consumption trends and insights. Ipsos is one of the world's leading market research and polling companies and WGSN is a global expert in trend forecasting.

The study credited TORRAS for pioneering the development of kickstand phone cases and complimented the recent designs of TORRAS phone cases for combining kickstand and magnetic suction features with upgraded protection and thinness and portability. It also called TORRAS "the next generation of phone cases."

Some of the trends revealed in the 2023 study of 3000 global consumers include:

Leading companies/brands of phone cases, therefore, have further innovated and developed the functions of their products to meet the demands of new scenarios:

The functions and design that consumers expect most for future mobile phone cases are:

When asked about TORRAS, the study revealed: "Through continuous innovation and research and development, TORRAS integrated upgraded protection and portability, restoring the design style of bare phones. At the same time, it pioneers a new design of phone case with the combination of kickstand and magnetic suction, which performs excellently and has won many international design awards, patented innovations, and industry honors, leading the development and progress of the kickstand and magnetic suction phone case products."

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a design philosophy of "Simple but Unique." They now have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters and have obtained more than 1,300 patents thus far, with 60 of its products winning prestigious international design awards. For more information, visit www.torraslife.com.

About WGSN

Based in London with 25 years of experience, WGSN is the world's leading consumer trend forecaster. Our accurate forecasts provide global trend insights, expertly curated data and industry expertise to help our clients understand consumer behavior and lifestyles, create products with confidence and trade at the right time. For more information, visit www.wgsn.com.

About IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people. Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. We serve more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions. For more information, visit www.ipsos.com.

