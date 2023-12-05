Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:36 Messina Denaro, arrestata Martina Gentile: è la figlia di Laura Bonafede, amica intima boss

11:07 Dallo spazio un Manifesto per la Terra, torna il New Space Economy European Expoforum

10:33 Roma, diversi licei occupati nella notte

10:30 Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 3 settimane: crescono ricoveri e morti

10:14 Ucraina, droni Kiev su mar d'Azov e Crimea. Russia: "Respinti 35 attacchi"

10:04 Pil Italia a due velocità nel 2023, divario crescita tra Nord e Sud

09:48 Sciopero medici oggi, Bassetti contrario: "Non siamo metalmeccanici"

09:24 Incidente nel milanese, tir perde controllo su A4: un morto

08:25 Onu: "A Gaza situazione apocalittica". Israele vuole allagare tunnel di Hamas

08:11 Elezioni comunali Firenze 2024, Sara Funaro candidata a sindaco del Pd

06:45 Giulia Cecchettin, migliaia di persone a Padova per l'ultimo saluto

00:04 Ucraina, ultimatum Casa Bianca al Congresso Usa: "Aiuti a Kiev o vince Putin"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ISX Financial Launches Open Banking Solution PaidBy® to Wix Merchants Across the UK.

05 dicembre 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISX Financial EU Plc, the developer of PaidBy® www.paidbybank.com, the specialist open banking payment platform has partnered with Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow online presence. Through this partnership, Wix's UK-based merchants have access to PaidBy®, open banking payments service, and their customers can pay directly from their current banking app or web portal.

The safe & simple PaidBy® bank payment process will help improve merchant checkout conversions by offering a seamless experience, enabling customers to make payments in as little as three steps, all from the trusted environment of their banking app or web portal. PaidBy® starts with an automated online onboarding system, which enables UK merchants to complete their onboarding and Know Your Business process in minutes. This enables merchants to spend less time onboarding and more time transacting.

PaidBy® utilises the UK's open banking network, which connects the UK's largest banks, enabling them to move money between accounts in seconds. As cash flow is critical, Wix merchants in the UK will have access to their funds the same day. By eliminating the need for card schemes and networks, PaidBy® offers a seamless experience for merchants and their customers.

PaidBy® payment infrastructure further enables higher conversion rates with fewer chargebacks in a safer and more secure environment for merchants and their customers.

Managing Director & CEO Nikogiannis Karantzis said, "ISX Financial is thrilled to be partnering with Wix, on our full open banking orchestration service that competes with online card scheme processing. This mass application of Open Banking coupled with ISX-issued sort code-based merchant accounts and a full API-driven notification service is unique, innovative and will deliver real benefits for customers and merchants alike, and delivers the ease and flexibility that Wix is famed for.

"We are constantly finding new ways to support our merchants in order to provide them with innovative tools for business growth. This enables them to extend their online footprint, and deliver exceptional service to their customers," said Volodymyr Tsukur and Amit Sagiv, Co-Heads of Wix Payments. "We look forward to working with PaidBy to provide seamless open banking solutions to our UK merchants."

Merchants will benefit from same-day payment to their ISX-issued account 365 days per year, better assisting them to ultimately deliver products and services to their customers faster. "

Learn more about PaidBy® for Wix merchants here: www.paidbybank.com 

About ISX Financial:

ISX Financial EU PLC is a 'banktech' company that leverages its own technology to provide financial services to merchants across the EEA & UK. The company's combined payments stack and infrastructure provides a complete end-to-end transactional banking, FX, remittance and payment processing capability. ISX Financial's multi-Currency IBAN accounts coupled with PaidBy®'s instant open banking provides merchants with a tailored payment solution to reach any UK or EEA bank account holders.

CONTACT: Jamie Ktenas, media@isxfinancial.com, +35722 0157 40

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291228/PaidBy.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291227/iSX_financial_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isx-financial-launches-open-banking-solution-paidby-to-wix-merchants-across-the-uk-302004818.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza payments service banking payment platform specialist open platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Medici e infermieri in sciopero oggi, a rischio interventi e visite
News to go
Violenza contro le donne, le app in aiuto
News to go
Ponte dell'Immacolata, previsioni meteo Italia
News to go
E' Udine la città dove si vive meglio in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Soldi per aiuti sono finiti"
News to go
Vannacci, aperta un'inchiesta per il suo libro
News to go
Agenzia Entrate ai contribuenti: "Occhio a truffa false e-mail"
News to go
Decreto flussi 2023, i numeri
News to go
Brignone si concede il bis e vince anche il secondo gigante
News to go
Operazione antiterrorismo, due arresti per diffusione contenuti jihadisti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ponte 8 dicembre, 13 milioni di italiani in viaggio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza