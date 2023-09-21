Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Settembre 2023
13:47
comunicato stampa

London & Capital Partners with Addepar to Deliver Tailored Investment Management and Reporting on a Global Scale

21 settembre 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Partnership combines London & Capital's global and strategic investment mindset with Addepar's best-in-class technology foundation and data network to power their technology stack

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- London & Capita l, an international wealth & asset manager based in the UK, today announced a collaboration with Addepar, a global technology and data company for investment professionals, to bring data modeling, portfolio analytics, tailored investment management and performance reporting to its wealth management clients in the UK and around the globe.

London & Capital has long been expanding its client solutions, growing internationally, and investing in technology to future-proof their firm and meet the demands of today's high net worth and ultra high net worth global wealth market. With this partnership, London & Capital will seamlessly anchor their technology stack around Addepar's industry standard platform for data management and reporting. 

"London & Capital is delighted to have a partner in Addepar whose strategic ambition aligns with ours, and allows our advisors to focus their time on investments and clients," said Marc Graveney, Chief Operating Officer at London & Capital. "The partnership with Addepar enables us to deliver an efficient, flexible and comprehensive picture of each client's unique investments and overall wealth, while staying lean through greater operational efficiency. We are extremely pleased with the engagement from the team and look forward to innovating further."

Now more than ever, clients are looking for global diversification and reliable data as they navigate fast-moving markets and a dynamic risk landscape. Addepar provides the flexibility to model complex ownership, including multi-asset class and multi-currency portfolios. London & Capital and Addepar share a global mindset towards investment management to provide a truly borderless, integrated solution to help clients think about their holistic portfolio and future investment decisions in a more data-driven way.

"Addepar is proud to be working with London & Capital, a firm at the forefront of the UK's wealth and asset management sector, to bring the right technology, data, tools and perspective to their team and expanding client base," said Peter O'Brien, Head of Global Sales & Partnerships at Addepar. "Partnering with innovative technology solutions that can normalize portfolio data irrespective of currency or location is more important than ever as tailored, timely client engagement remains paramount for leaders in the global wealth industry."

With more than $4.5T assets on the platform, Addepar continues to bring best in class technology, product, data, research and services offerings for hundreds of thousands private client investment managers, wealth advisors, private banks, family offices and clients around the globe, in more than 40 countries, with offices in London, Edinburgh and the prominent tech hub of Pune, India. The partnership with London & Capital will enable wealth management clients around the world to run their business in a more tech-enabled, collaborative and data driven way.

About London & CapitalEstablished in 1986, London & Capital is a specialist wealth and asset manager working with private and institutional clients. The company supports its clients in developing financial strategies, investing with a focus on capital preservation and providing clear, concise global reporting. Many of London & Capital's private clients are international, with finances, business interests, property, and family across multiple countries. The company is a recognised market leader in advising US connected persons.

London & Capital's institutional business offers a full end-to-end asset management proposition for its predominantly insurance company clients. From identifying investment objectives and risk appetite to portfolio construction and management, to ongoing monitoring and reporting. The company's deep expertise in insurance ensures portfolios are tailored also to meet the business requirements of its clients.

With offices in London, Barcelona and Barbados, London & Capital is one of the few UK based wealth and asset managers which are UK (FCA), US (SEC) and EU (CNMV) regulated.

About AddeparAddepar is a global technology and data company that helps investment professionals provide the most informed, precise guidance for their clients. Hundreds of thousands of users have trusted Addepar to empower smarter investment decisions and better advice over the last decade. With client presence in more than 40 countries, Addepar's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for over $4.5 trillion in assets. Addepar's open platform integrates with more than 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a complete solution for a wide range of firms and use cases. Addepar embraces a global flexible workforce model with offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Scotland and Pune, India.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/841818/Addepar_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/london--capital-partners-with-addepar-to-deliver-tailored-investment-management-and-reporting-on-a-global-scale-301934184.html

in Evidenza