Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:53 Napoli, esplosione in fabbrica fuochi artificio Roccarainola: morto operaio

13:48 Digitale, Comitato interministeriale propone la revisione della Strategia Nazionale per la Banda Ultra Larga

13:35 F1 Gp Gran Bretagna a Silverstone, orari Sky e Tv 8 qualifiche e gara in tv

13:32 Calciomercato, D'Ambrosio vicino alla Lazio

12:59 Covid e isolamento positivi, Schillaci: "Lo toglieremo, di fatto inapplicato"

12:52 Coro Lirico siciliano a Palmi per Festival Lirico Teatri Pietra

12:45 Testamento Berlusconi, nella lettera a figli manca il nome di Luigi

12:41 Russia-Ucraina, cosa vuol dire il crollo del Rublo per l'economia di Mosca

12:34 Palermo, lo chef di Villa Zito: "Ho ceduto cocaina a Miccichè"

12:34 Immobili: Roma al palo, investimenti di Milano sono il triplo

12:16 Nations League Volley 2023, Italia sconfigge il Canada: Finals più vicine

12:15 Calciomercato Milan, nuova offerta per Pulisic: statunitense più vicino

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mauve Group Announced Winner of 'Excellence in Global Mobility' Award at the Think Global People and Relocate Awards

23 giugno 2023 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Relocate Globalnd

LONDON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group is delighted to announce it has been presented with the 'Excellence in Global Mobility, Global Policy Design or Implementation' Award at the Think Global People and Relocate Awards 2023.

Announced at The Innovation Festival for Global Working, the award ceremony celebrated the achievements of leading organisations across the global mobility and international relocation sector.

During The Innovation Festival for Global Working, Mauve CEO Ann Ellis took part in a keynote panel discussing how the evolution of global trends is impacting diverse industry sectors. Chaired by BAFTA-nominated journalist Jayne Constantinis, Ann was joined by Valérie Besanceney, Executive Director at Safe Passage Across Networks and Demetra Marcantonio, Director of KPMG's Global Mobility Services team.

The global mobility accolade accepted by CEO Ann Ellis recognises Mauve's contribution to relocation management, by supporting organisations with global business expansion, overseas mobility projects, and maximising return on investment. 

The award application discussed the solutions Mauve provides across the Not-for-Profit sector, to showcase how its expertise support businesses with global mobility projects. The application was supplemented by a supporting video and all applications were then scrutinised by a panel of judges.

Mauve Group was credited by the judges for its innovative employment solutions and for providing "an inspirational approach for all organisations wishing to operate effectively without jeopardising compliance requirements".

CEO Ann Ellis expressed, "Myself and the team are thrilled to receive this award. Gaining recognition for the delivery of excellent global mobility services that prioritise the utmost compliance, enables us to raise our visibility and support more clients globally."

This is Mauve's second award win of 2023 to date – a testament to Mauve's authenticity and expertise in an increasingly competitive sector.

About Mauve:

With over 27 years of experience, Mauve Group is a leading global HR, Employer of Record, and business consultancy solutions provider. Mauve has developed the global knowledge to support businesses of any size planning to expand internationally.

For more information, please contact Ellie Simmons, press@mauvegroup.com or visit www.mauvegroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108914/Mauve_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mauve-group-announced-winner-of-excellence-in-global-mobility-award-at-the-think-global-people-and-relocate-awards-301858372.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Altro Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA been presented it has Relocate Awards been
Vedi anche
News to go
Berlusconi, aperto il testamento: ecco a chi spetta l’eredità
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie del 6 luglio sulla guerra
News to go
Energia, Pichetto: "Mettiamo al minimo le centrali a carbone"
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza