Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:57 Eunice Newton Foote, doodle di Google di oggi dedicato a scienziata che scoprì l'effetto serra

11:46 Ascolti tv, 'Scomparsa' in replica vince il prime time

11:32 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Combattere terroristi con metodi disumani"

11:32 Azione, Alessio D'Amato entra nel partito

11:22 Antitrust sanziona eToro per pubblicità ingannevole, multa da 1,3 milioni

10:54 Incidente a Livorno, scooter contro auto: muore 20enne, grave l'amico

10:51 Ucraina-Russia, allarme aereo in 8 regioni inclusa Kiev

10:41 Ultimo in concerto a Milano oggi 17 luglio, la scaletta di San Siro

10:40 Inflazione frena a giugno, +6,4% su base annua

10:25 Caldo record in Italia, i consigli per difendere gli animali

10:14 Carburanti, oggi prezzi benzina e diesel ancora in salita

10:08 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, tuffi: Bertocchi-Pellacani bronzo nel sincro. Programma di oggi 17 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NetBet Italy Announces Exciting Partnership with EURASIAN Gaming

17 luglio 2023 | 11.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROME, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy - a popular online casino - is pleased to announce its new partnership with EurAsian, a leading game development company. This strategic collaboration aims to deliver a unique and captivating gaming experience to players in Italy.

As part of this partnership, NetBet Italy will integrate EURASIAN Gaming’s highly acclaimed games into its platform, enriching its offerings with a diverse range of titles. Among the standout additions are the player favourites Octagon Gem, Money Vault, Lady Hawk, Joker Madness and Chilli Hunter. These games are set to captivate players with their stunning visuals, engaging gameplay mechanics, and exciting bonus features.

Through this partnership, NetBet Italy reaffirms its commitment to providing its players with a top-tier gaming environment that combines innovation, excitement, and fairness. By joining forces with EURASIAN Gaming, NetBet Italy can further enhance its game offerings, giving players an extensive selection of high-quality titles that cater to every taste and preference.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We are delighted to partner with EURASIAN Gaming, a leading game provider known for its exceptional quality and engaging gameplay. This collaboration allows us to bring even more excitement to our players with the addition of their amazing games. We believe that these new games will resonate strongly with our player base and further elevate their gaming experience on our platform.”

EURASIAN Gaming’s Senior Account Manager, Luca Richter said: “We’re really glad we had the chance to launch this new and important partnership in the Italian market. It’s great to have our slot games on NetBet. I’m sure that this tight cooperation will bring positive results to both companies. We can’t wait to achieve new goals together and to increase our market share in Italy and other countries. I really want to thank all the people in the NetBet team, who supported us in starting this exciting new challenge.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

About NetBet.itNetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
NetBet Ankit Shah Media Contact Consumer Services Travel & Leisure netbet ita EURASIAN Gaming partnership with EURASIAN Gamsing development company partnership globe NEWSWIRE
Vedi anche
News to go
Salario minimo, Conte: "Non daremo tregua a governo"
News to go
Iran, torna in strada la polizia morale
News to go
Covid, "serve vaccino in autunno": l'appello di infettivologi e igienisti
News to go
Fs, al via Roma Termini-Pompei no stop: viaggio inaugurale con Meloni
News to go
Accordo sul grano scade domani 17 luglio
News to go
Caldo record, ondata sull'Italia
News to go
Migranti, Meloni ancora in Tunisia con von der Leyen
Auto a rate, aumentano costi anche per prestiti e finanziamenti
News to go
Forza Italia, Tajani eletto segretario nazionale
News to go
Scuola, nuovo contratto per oltre 1 milione di dipendenti
News to go
Migranti, 289 bimbi morti o scomparsi nel Mediterraneo
News to go
Cinema, a Hollywood gli attori scioperano con gli sceneggiatori
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza