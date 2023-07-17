NetBet Italy Announces Exciting Partnership with EURASIAN Gaming

ROME, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy - a popular online casino - is pleased to announce its new partnership with EurAsian, a leading game development company. This strategic collaboration aims to deliver a unique and captivating gaming experience to players in Italy.

As part of this partnership, NetBet Italy will integrate EURASIAN Gaming’s highly acclaimed games into its platform, enriching its offerings with a diverse range of titles. Among the standout additions are the player favourites Octagon Gem, Money Vault, Lady Hawk, Joker Madness and Chilli Hunter. These games are set to captivate players with their stunning visuals, engaging gameplay mechanics, and exciting bonus features.

Through this partnership, NetBet Italy reaffirms its commitment to providing its players with a top-tier gaming environment that combines innovation, excitement, and fairness. By joining forces with EURASIAN Gaming, NetBet Italy can further enhance its game offerings, giving players an extensive selection of high-quality titles that cater to every taste and preference.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We are delighted to partner with EURASIAN Gaming, a leading game provider known for its exceptional quality and engaging gameplay. This collaboration allows us to bring even more excitement to our players with the addition of their amazing games. We believe that these new games will resonate strongly with our player base and further elevate their gaming experience on our platform.”

EURASIAN Gaming’s Senior Account Manager, Luca Richter said: “We’re really glad we had the chance to launch this new and important partnership in the Italian market. It’s great to have our slot games on NetBet. I’m sure that this tight cooperation will bring positive results to both companies. We can’t wait to achieve new goals together and to increase our market share in Italy and other countries. I really want to thank all the people in the NetBet team, who supported us in starting this exciting new challenge.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

About NetBet.itNetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it