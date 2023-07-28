NetBet Italy Announces New Partnership with Wazdan

ROME, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy - a leading online casino - is excited to announce its latest partnership with Wazdan, a renowned game provider. This collaboration marks an important milestone for both companies as they aim to enhance the gaming experience for Italian players.

As part of this partnership, NetBet Italy will integrate a wide range of popular Wazdan games into its platform, including the highly acclaimed titles such as 9 Lions, Black Hawk Deluxe, and Choco Reels™. These games have gained significant popularity among players worldwide, thanks to their immersive gameplay, stunning visuals, and innovative features.

Wazdan is renowned for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and engaging gaming content. By joining forces with Wazdan, NetBet Italy aims to provide its players with a diverse selection of top-quality games. The partnership underscores NetBet Italy's dedication to offering an exceptional gaming experience that exceeds players' expectations.

NetBet Italy's partnership with Wazdan also highlights its ongoing efforts to expand its game portfolio and provide Italian players with access to the latest and most exciting titles in the market. Through this collaboration, NetBet Italy demonstrates its commitment to delivering the best possible gaming content and ensuring that its players have access to a wide variety of entertainment options.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "We are thrilled to join forces with Wazdan and introduce their exceptional games to our players. Wazdan is known for its commitment to innovation and quality, and we believe their games will perfectly complement our existing portfolio."

Andrzej Hyla, Chief Commercial Officer at Wazdan, said: “Our focus on growing in major regions is clear and our latest partnership with NetBet Italy allows us to bring cutting-edge content to Italian players. With a vibrant portfolio of top-performing games and innovative features, we’re confident we can deliver incredible gaming experiences to players across the country.”

About NetBet.itNetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

About Wazdan

Wazdan boasts over 10 years of game development accolades. Fueled by passion and driven by constant innovation, we elevate casino grids with the highest-quality online slots and tools that boost player engagement and deliver proven results. Our titles are certified in over 20 jurisdictions worldwide: Malta, United Kingdom, New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, Ontario, Sweden, Romania, Greece, Estonia, Spain, Lithuania, Latvia, Denmark, Switzerland, Colombia, Portugal, Italy, Belarus, the Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, and Bulgaria. With a diversified portfolio of over 170 highly-engaging HTML5 slots and over 18 annual releases, we contribute to the modern iGaming industry, elevating the standards of immersion, customization, and player experience. Our top-performing titles include Magic Spins™, Sun of Fortune, 9 Coins™, Fortune Reels, 9 Lions, Sizzling 777 Deluxe, and Power of Gods™: Hades. Wazdan’s games portfolio is ever-growing, with novelty releases quickly outperforming our previously best titles . We continuously expand our top-tier player engagement suite, offering innovative features such as Volatility Levels™, Hold the Jackpot, Collect to Infinity™, Cash Infinity™, and more. Wazdan is on a quest to supply state-of-the-art mechanics and cutting-edge solutions to provide maximum value to players and partners. To learn more about Wazdan, please visit https://www.wazdan.com.