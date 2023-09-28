Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:29 Nagorno Karabakh cesserà di esistere, la decisione in un decreto

09:28 Russia, Putin: "Stiamo realizzando armi nucleari avanzate"

09:27 Cersaie, a Bologna la 40ma edizione della fiera nel segno di innovazione e competenza

09:18 Benzina, i prezzi di oggi: self sotto i 2 euro

09:14 Migranti, stretta su espulsioni e respingimenti: le misure del nuovo decreto

08:35 Navazio (Anmco), "Ipercolesterolemia alla base della malattia aterosclerotica"

08:25 Ucraina Russia, Lavrov: "Pronti a negoziare ma tenendo conto di realtà"

08:17 Volterrani (Itahfa): "Le nuove terapie hanno modificato la storia del paziente con scompenso cardiaco’

08:00 Migranti, niente sbarchi nella notte a Lampedusa: hotspot vuoto

07:40 Napoli, blitz ad Afragola nel Rione Salicelle: impegnati 300 uomini - Video

07:33 Maruotti (Consiglio di Stato): "Frattini grande esempio per nuove generazioni"

07:24 Talk to me, al cinema da oggi 28 settembre il film horror più spaventoso dell'anno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New EU Carbon Emissions Tariff Will Significantly Impact Businesses, Highlights Report from The Conference Board

28 settembre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BRUSSELS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European importers face rising prices and administrative bottlenecks as the EU's new carbon emissions tariff comes into effect, as detailed in a new report from The Conference Board. The report comes in the lead-up to the first enforcement phase (starting October 1) of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), a system that will levy imports of carbon-intensive goods, closing the price gap with EU-made products.

Navigating Europe's Carbon Tariff: What is CBAM and What Does it Mean for Business? surveyed European Members of The Conference Board on how they expect CBAM to affect their companies. 83 percent of respondents–primarily senior procurement and sustainability executives–anticipate prices will rise, and 75 percent expect CBAM to influence their buying choices going forward.

"Our Europe-based Members are clear that implementing CBAM will increase prices of carbon-intensive products, possibly with knock-on effects for consumers," saidSara Murray, Managing Director, International, The Conference Board. "Our latest insights will help our Members better understand their responsibilities and the challenges they must prepare for over the coming 18 months."

Among the report's key insights:

Prices for regulated products are expected to rise immediately from the start of implementation, years before the first tariffs are collected:

Lack of verification capacity may create bottlenecks at key locations:

Uneven customs capacity across the EU poses additional challenges for CBAM implementation—putting the onus on Brussels to take action:

Current attempts to ease the administrative burden are likely to fall short:

"Without fast action to address the administrative problems that importers will begin to face from next week, there is a risk that CBAM acts as a drag on the European economy," said Anuj Saush, European ESG Center Leader at The Conference Board. "The six categories of goods that are regulated under the legislation account for 4.95 percent of all EU imports, valued at €133.21 billion. Companies importing goods into countries like Belgium, Italy, and Ireland should take a careful look at how they will meet demand over the next few months."

Effects will vary widely depending on the origin of imports:

About The Conference Board The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead™. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.ConferenceBoard.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624268/The_Conference_Board_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-eu-carbon-emissions-tariff-will-significantly-impact-businesses-highlights-report-from-the-conference-board-301940519.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Ambiente Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza europio Eu New Eu report comes
Vedi anche
News to go
Amazon aumenta lo stipendio ai dipendenti
News to go
Donald Trump accusato di frode da giudice New York
News to go
Sanità, professionisti da Mattarella: "Assicurare tutela della salute"
News to go
Migranti, la richiesta di Meloni ai partner EuMed9
News to go
Serie A, tutti i match di stasera e domani
News to go
Sardegna, 31 arresti in operazione Monte Nuovo
News to go
Iraq, incendio a festa di matrimonio: un centinaio di morti
News to go
Messina Denaro, tumulata la salma del boss
News to go
Mezzi pubblici, Salvini precetta sciopero venerdì: 4 ore al posto 24
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: scuole chiuse a Pozzuoli
News to go
Immobili, compravendite in calo
News to go
Sequestrati oltre 700 kg di cocaina, 21 arresti tra Italia e Colombia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza