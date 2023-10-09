Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2023
OCI Global Announces VP Investor Relations & Communications

09 ottobre 2023
LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) today announced the appointment of Sarah Rajani as Vice President, Global Investor Relations and Communications, reporting to Group Chief Financial Officer Hassan Badrawi. Ms. Rajani succeeds Hans Zayed who will assume a new role in the Company following a brief period of transition, and after a ten year tenure in Investor Relations.

Ms. Rajani brings over 25 years of professional experience in strategic and investor communications, focused on stakeholder engagement, driving change, and delivering effective campaigns and strategies within the corporate and financial services sectors. Ms. Rajani was previously Director of Communications at Elliott Advisors, the global investment manager, where she led and advised on all aspects of the firm's communications and public relations activities across Europe and Asia, overseeing many of the firm's high-profile activist campaigns.

Hassan Badrawi commented: "We are delighted to announce that Sarah is joining the OCI management team, in this newly expanded role. This is an exciting time for OCI, and Sarah's background in strategic and shareholder communications will be invaluable in driving our global investor relations and communications strategy forward through this next phase of growth and transformation."

Biography

Before OCI, Ms. Rajani held senior communications roles at Actis, the global investor in sustainable infrastructure, and Apax Partners, the global private equity advisory firm. She also spent five years in-house at New Look, the British fashion retailer and Samsonite, the global luggage manufacturer and retailer, leading investor relations and communications activities, and navigating transformative ownership changes. Ms. Rajani started her career at Citibank and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein respectively, where later she was Vice President of Pan-European General Retail and Luxury Goods equity research. Ms. Rajani graduated from Cambridge University with an MA (Hons) in Mathematics & Economics, is a CFA Charterholder and Trustee of the charity Restore the Music UK.

ABOUT OCI GLOBAL

We are a global leader in nitrogen, methanol and hydrogen, driving forward the decarbonization of the energy-intensive industries that shape, feed and fuel the world. OCI's production capacity spans four continents and comprises approximately 16.8 million metric tons per year of hydrogen-based products including nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, biofuels, diesel exhaust fluid and melamine. OCI has more than 4,000 employees, is headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on Euronext in Amsterdam.

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

CONTACT DETAILS Sarah Rajani CFA, Vice President Global Investor Relations & CommunicationsEmail: sarah.rajani@oci-global.comTel: +44 (0) 7934 357766Gillian Daines, Global Head of CommunicationsEmail: gillian.daines@oci-global.comTel: +44 (0) 7752 785826





in Evidenza