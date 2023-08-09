Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Agosto 2023
Official Launch of Carbon-Neutrality Pilot Project in the China-EU (Taicang) Green and Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone

09 agosto 2023 | 12.18
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8th 2023, the Launch Meeting of Carbon-Neutrality Pilot Project in China-EU (Taicang) Green Digital and Innovation Cooperation Zone was held in Beijing, China. The Meeting was jointly hosted by China-EU Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Office (CECCO), Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and Taicang Municipal Government. Senior Chinese officials from Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), Jiangsu Provincial Government, Suzhou Municipal Government and Taicang Municipal Government attended the Launch Meeting, along with Chinese and European business representatives and industry experts from policy, energy and resources, industry, finance, digitalization and certification sectors, all to show support to the Pilot Project implementation.

The core of China-EU (Taicang) Pilot Project is a "Digital Zero-Carbon Industrial Park", located in Taicang City, Jiangsu Province in the Yangtze River Delta region of China, adjacent to Shanghai. The Start-up Area will have an estimated population of approx. 150,000, setting the goal of carbon neutral by 2028 with a whole-area traceable carbon footprint based on digital system.

The China-EU (Taicang) Pilot Project has defined goals and pathways in the following eight key areas: planning, digital governance, energy, resource recycling, industry, construction, mobility and logistics, as well as lifestyle. Taking the whole area as a city lab for carbon neutrality, a series of sub-projects are shaped focusing on green energy infrastructure, circular economy, 1.5-degree lifestyle, viable communities, fully-digitalized and transparent carbon-footprint management, etc. So far, a carbon-neutral roadmap and implementation plan have been developed, with joint efforts among Chinese and European partner institutions, including China Institute of Building Standard Design and Research (CBS) of China Construction Technology Group (CCTC), Power China HuaDong Engineering Corporation (HDEC), Roland Berger (Germany), Dassault (France), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), among others.

The launch of China-EU (Taicang) Pilot Project is a practical action to jointly address climate change by Chinese and European green digital partners from private sector, with the support of public sector and social organizations, helping to achieve the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development goals (2030 SDGs).

More Chinese and European enterprises and institutions are welcomed to share the carbon-neutrality incremental market created in pilot projects, and take action for innovation of global climate governance.

Background Information

Steered by consensus at the China-EU High-Level Dialogue, a "Senior Expert Committee" in areas of sustainable development has been established to guide the organization of pilot projects on China-EU carbon-neutrality innovation cooperation  (referred to as the "China-EU Pilot Projects"), on basis of existing platforms of China-EU exchanges, dialogues and cooperation mechanisms in various fields of sustainable development and the "Green and Sustainable Development Conference".

Over the platform of Green Sustainable Development Conference, the "Earth Aspiration Action (E2A) Initiative" has been launched, collectively by more than 40 government agencies, social organizations, research institutions, financial institutions and leading enterprises from China, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark and Sweden among other countries, including ABB (Switzerland), EDF (France), RINA (Italy), Deutsche Börse Group (Germany), etc. Cooperation opportunities are shared and jointly built up within such a network of international partners, including 28 selected China-EU Pilot Projects (2022), covering 13 different countries including China, EU, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Finland, etc.

Currently, the Secretariat of China Green Sustainable Development Association (CGSDA) is soliciting pilot projects and partners for the year 2024, which is open for global application.

For more information, please contact us via: secretariat@cgsda.org

China Green Sustainable Development Association (CGSDA)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182317/image_5003946_25985199.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/official-launch-of-carbon-neutrality-pilot-project-in-the-china-eu-taicang-green-and-digital-innovation-cooperation-zone-301896742.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza China EU Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Office Innovation Cooperation Zone Europa Suzhou Municipal Government
