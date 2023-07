OPEC Fund Development Forum concludes with commitments to progress sustainable development

VIENNA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second OPEC Fund Development Forum in Vienna concluded with solid outcomes and financing commitments from development partners who came together to promote responses to global challenges such as availability of financing, food security and climate change.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Alkhalifa said: "In its second year the OPEC Fund Development Forum again provided a platform for increased collaboration and decisive action from our partners. We have demonstrated that we are ambitious and that we deliver. We remain firmly committed to addressing pressing global issues and to extending our resources in support of sustainable development."

Signings and announcements during the Development Forum included:

Addressing global development challenges under the over-arching theme "Driving Resilience & Equity", the Development Forum brought together government leaders, ministers from OPEC Fund member and partner countries, heads of the Arab Coordination Group institutions, senior officials of multilateral development banks and international organizations as well as private sector representatives. The event included panels on topics such as "Towards a Transformative Development Model", "Regional Collaboration as a Catalyst for Scalable Solutions" and "Implementing Policies and Partnerships that Prioritize People and Planet". It also featured spotlight sessions on climate change and food security, providing a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities in critical areas and highlighting the need for innovative solutions and collaborative action.

