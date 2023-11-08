OPPO and Hasselblad Announced to Co-Develop the Next Generation of HyperTone Camera Systems Following Aesthetics

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach - 8 November 2023 – At Paris Photo 2023, one of the world’s largest international art fairs dedicated to photography, Global technology brand OPPO and the legendary camera manufacturer, Hasselblad, today announced a joint venture to co-develop the next generation of HyperTone Camera Systems in 2024. Following aesthetics, HyperTone Camera Systems will usher in a new era in computational photography. The systems will initially arrive in future Find series flagships, providing users with an unprecedented mobile imaging experience beyond imagination.

OPPO Imaging Director Oliver Zhang said: “Thanks to the HyperTone Camera System which follows aesthetics, the Find X6 Series is positively received by both the public and professionals. With Find N3 Series, we also brought flagship-level imaging experience for foldables for the first time. I am delighted that our collaboration with Hasselblad has now entered a new phase. By combining classic imaging aesthetics with mobile technology, OPPO and Hasselblad have developed an aesthetic system that is tailored for mobile imaging. In 2024, the two companies will launch the next generation HyperTone Camera Systems and Hasselblad camera experience that promise to continue to set new industry standards.”

Bronius Rudnickas, Hasselblad Global Marketing Manager, said: "We are very pleased to see OPPO’s latest advancements in mobile imaging, which allow people to use their smartphone to bring their creativity to life through photography. Our continued collaboration to build the next-generation HyperTone Camera Systems is a huge project, that is not just a simple inheritance of style. Instead, it is a more organic and in-depth integration of the aesthetics and technology between both brands that will provide photography enthusiasts with enhanced image quality and stylized experiences, beyond what’s achievable on typical mobile phones. I am looking forward to sharing the results of our collaboration with all the creators next year."

Following aesthetics, OPPO is leading a revolution in mobile imaging

As a pioneer in mobile imaging, OPPO is leading a revolution by following aesthetics rather than relying on industry traditions of certain technical specifications. This new approach allows the objective technical process to serve the subjective aesthetic of users.

The Photography Aesthetics Feature Quantification Lab is made up of 10% photography technicians, 50% professional photographers, and 40% color experts. Through feature breakdown, solutions planning, and precise tuning, OPPO has created a new photography technology development system, ushering in a new era in computational photography.

HyperTone Camera System

OPPO’s HyperTone Camera System consists of HyperTone All Main Camera System, HyperTone Image Engine, and HyperTone ProXDR Display, to deliver end-to-end system-level imaging capabilities. In addition to Find series flagships, the technical architecture of HyperTone Camera System will empower multiple OPPO product series in the future, for flagship imaging experience with consistent aesthetics and exceptional quality.

To meet users’ mobile imaging needs, HyperTone Camera System offers the first-ever All Main Camera System in the industry. It enables high image qualities for every focal length whether it’s day or night. In the Find N3, OPPO brings the stack pixel technology sensor to foldable phones for the first time, achieving performance similar to a one-inch sensor that can be fitted into a foldable.

Following aesthetics, HyperTone Image Engine solves many issues in traditional computational photography, achieving fewer digital artifacts with more computation. Extra HD Algorithm, for example, improves clarity by 30% while reducing noise by 60% by using AI RAW fusion. The new algorithm requires 400% more computing power, but it results in cleaner and clearer details after processing.

Photo viewing is an indispensable part of a great imaging experience. HyperTone Camera System comes with the industry-leading HyperTone ProXDR Display. By precisely recording the brightness of 12 million pixels, ProXDR technology can unlock up to eight times more dynamic range on-screen, restoring the natural tone to make viewing photos much more realistic. Additionally, OPPO is also working to make ProXDR compatible with the Ultra HDR standard.

Hasselblad Portrait Mode

Portrait is not only one of the most popular camera features, but it also represents the most cutting-edge innovation of computational photography. Following aesthetics, Hasselblad Portrait Mode provides portrait photography effects that lead the industry.

Through the HyperTone Engine, Hasselblad Portrait Mode initiates delicate tonal changes to create a three-dimensional portrait that avoids brightening the face too much and smoothing out light and shadow. By optimizing with 45 times more skin tone colors, Hasselblad Portrait Mode offers more accurate skin tones. And with Bokeh Flare Portrait, users can get a cinematic bokeh effect that truly simulates the optical out-of-focus effect.

Work shot using OPPO phones at Paris Photo

In 2023, OPPO launched the imagine IF Project to break through the existing limitations of mobile imaging with global users. As a key part of the project, the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards 2023 has received over 700,000 submissions from 51 countries and regions.

The 26th Paris Photo event will be held in Paris, France between November 9-14, 2023. As the only smartphone brand participating in Paris Photo this year, OPPO presented a series of exceptional images, including the works of world-class photographers and the winning works from the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards 2023. OPPO's presence at Paris Photo serves as a bridge for fostering cross-cultural communication, revealing new possibilities of mobile imaging to photographers, collectors and artists worldwide.

Norwegian photography artist and Hasselblad Master, Tina Signesdottir Hult, acclaimed photography artist and Hasselblad master, Wang Jianjun, renowned fashion photographer and Hasselblad Ambassador, Yin Chao, OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards 2023 winner, Ahei Huan, as well as many other photographers, will attend the festival to witness the first presentation of their work shot using OPPO phones at Paris Photo.

About OPPO

OPPO launched the "Smiley Face Phone" in 2008, continuing to show technological goodwill and moving forward with a smile. Today, OPPO is innovating the personal technology experience with its Find N folding flagship, Find X imaging flagship and other mobile phones, multiple smart devices such as OPPO Watch and OPPO Pad, and the ColorOS software system. OPPO adheres to technological innovation and operates in more than 60 countries and regions around the world. More than 30,000 OPPO employees are committed to creating a better and smarter life for people.