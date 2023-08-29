Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 11:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:01 Lukaku oggi a Roma, arriva a Ciampino

10:44 Maltempo Roma, oggi vento e mareggiate a Ostia - Video

10:44 Arisa e la foto nuda sui social, botta e risposta con Madame (che la invita a cena)

10:03 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Attacchi Crimea? Complicità Occidente avvicina apocalisse"

10:01 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, tappa di oggi Andorra La Vella-Tarragona: percorso, in tv e streaming

09:42 Bonus trasporti 2023, nuove richieste dall'1 settembre: requisiti

09:41 Ucraina, nunziatura apostolica: "Papa non ha mai incoraggiato idee imperialiste"

09:31 Carburanti, oggi rialzo prezzi benzina e gasolio

09:06 US Open 2023, Djokovic ok al primo turno

08:37 Meteo oggi Italia, maltempo con ciclone Poppea e crollo temperature

08:30 Maltempo oggi Roma con nubifragio, due feriti per caduta alberi

08:10 US Open 2023, Musetti eliminato al primo turno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

OPPO Next-gen Foldable Smartphone Coming Soon to Global Markets

29 agosto 2023 | 10.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OPPO Find N3 Flip Warm Up Release
OPPO Find N3 Flip Warm Up Release

● OPPO Find N3 Flip launched in China, coming soon to global markets

● Find N3 Flip to set a higher standard for flip phones

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 29 August 2023 - OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand has announced a new gold standard for flip phones, with full details of Find N3 Flip’s availability and highlights to be revealed at OPPO’s upcoming global launch event.

“For Find N2 Flip, we created the best flip phone possible, and now Find N2 Flip is the number one foldable in China. We couldn’t be more proud. For Find N3 Flip, we’re bringing upgrades across the board – elevated styling, an improved cover screen experience, and a game-changing flip phone camera – simply put, expect the exquisite from Find N3 Flip.”

Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO.

Finally, the wait for a flip phone with a flagship camera system is over. Overhauled and upgraded, Find N3 Flip breaks through size and space limitations, combining world-class hardware, OPPO’s powerful imaging engine, and iconic Hasselblad experiences.

Upgraded with a more intuitive and powerful cover screen, refined, elegant styling, long-lasting battery life, and so much more, Find N3 Flip rewrites the flip phone rulebook, cutting back on compromises, not camera performance.

Stay tuned to find out more about OPPO’s next-gen foldable at the upcoming global launch.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - “Smiley Face” - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

For more information, please contact the OPPO press team at press@oppo.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
OPPO OPPO Find N3 Flip launched in China Smartphone
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky apre a soluzione politica per Crimea
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 7 giorni
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, la protesta a Napoli
News to go
Maltempo, per una frana stop treni Av tra Italia e Francia
News to go
Usa, Biden incontra oggi i familiari di Martin Luther King
News to go
Papa: "Mi preoccupano le guerre"
News to go
Maltempo, allagamenti a Genova
News to go
Denatalità, nuovo record negativo in Italia
News to go
Oggi primo Cdm dopo la pausa estiva
News to go
Violenza di gruppo Caivano, coinvolti una quindicina di ragazzi
News to go
Estate, Coldiretti: "37,5 mln italiani in vacanza"
News to go
Russia, il decreto di Putin
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza