PARAMOUNT GLOBAL ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE EXPANSION OF "EYEQ"

Globally Unified Digital Video Advertising Platform Delivers Paramount's Massive Content Portfolio Through a Simple, Scaled Solution, Unmatched in Quality, Capabilities and Ad-Supported Reach

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced the global expansion of EyeQ, bringing one of the biggest premium video advertising platforms in digital media to regional and multinational marketers worldwide. EyeQ makes it easier for advertisers to activate campaigns across the full scale of Paramount's massive domestic and international digital content portfolio of entertainment, news and sports in one seamless solution, driven by the company's streaming momentum.

Pluto TV, the most widely-distributed FAST service globally, will fuel EyeQ's international debut with its growing footprint across four continents and over 35 territories. The 2024 introduction of a Paramount+ ad tier in select international markets, including Australia and Canada, will also continue to accelerate EyeQ's ad-supported reach.

"The launch of EyeQ was a game-changer, bringing unprecedented simplicity, efficiency and scale to the premium, ad-supported video marketplace," said John Halley, President of Paramount Advertising. "We're excited to deliver this proven formula to partners around the world under a global streaming advertising strategy that will play in more markets than ever before and serve as a catalyst for Paramount's next stage of growth."

EyeQ has experienced meteoric growth since its launch in 2020, becoming a multi-billion-dollar digital advertising business, with more than 100 million full-episode monthly unique viewers in the U.S. alone.

"The international expansion of our industry leading premium video platform underscores Paramount's continued commitment to our clients," said Lee Sears, Executive Vice President, Head of International Advertising Sales and Integrated Marketing for Paramount. "EyeQ leverages the growth of our global ecosystem of platforms and brands, simplifying the point of entry and providing a direct way for advertisers to buy across all of Paramount's digital content. With unified scale, measurement and delivery, coupled with access to our global IP, we are now Paramount Global not just in name, but also in advertising capabilities."

Built on top of Freewheel, EyeQ includes Paramount's internally-developed identity management service and programmatic platform Conduit. This will offer advertising partners:

The international launch will begin as a beta program and roll out to all advertising and agency partners in early 2024.

