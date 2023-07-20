Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:27 Grandine in Veneto, chicchi come palline da tennis. Zaia: "110 feriti"

10:42 Amichevoli estive, Milan-Lumezzane: orario e dove vederla in tv

10:28 Napoli, 23enne investita mentre fa jogging: è in pericolo di vita

10:11 Colpi di mitra contro peschereccio italiano in Libia: "Marinai legati, picchiati e derubati"

09:42 Tour de France 2023, oggi 18esima tappa: programma, percorso, altimetria

09:23 Carburante, prezzi di benzina e gasolio in lieve calo oggi in Italia

09:03 Ucraina, attacchi russi su Odessa e Mykolaiv

08:36 Coldplay di nuovo in concerto in Italia, due date a Roma nel 2024

08:19 Tajani: "Ruolo determinante Italia per grazia Zaki, nessun baratto su Regeni"

08:10 Offrono a Fabrizio Corona materiale riservato su Messina Denaro, due arresti

07:51 Ancora caldo record sull'Italia con Caronte, previsioni meteo di oggi

07:49 Appalti, Palermo (Acea): "Protocollo col ministero dell'Interno pone il gruppo all'avanguardia sulla legalità"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Project Management Skills Shine at Europe's Largest Festival of Entrepreneurship

20 luglio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PMIEF (Project Management Institute Educational Foundation) Sponsors Best Application of Project Management Category at Awards

ISTANBUL, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The essential role that project management skills play in business was highlighted last week at the Gen-E event in Istanbul, Turkey, organized by JA Europe (Junior Achievement Europe), where teams from more than 43 countries gathered at the region's largest festival of young entrepreneurs.

 

Thousands of young entrepreneurs across Europe, either in secondary school or at university, participated in the event throughout the academic year by forming companies and developing products that were ready for sale or further development at the end of year. These companies were then put forward for judging by established figures in the industry, including Olivier Lazar, COO of PMIEF and VP of Social & Community Impact, PMI. A winner from each country was chosen, as were overall category winners, and the prizes were announced at a Gala Ceremony at the WOW Conference Centre, Istanbul, on Thursday, Jul 13.

In partnership with PMIEF, JA Europe presented the Best Application of Project Management Award to Sodehal from Slovakia, a team of five young men aged 17 and 18, who developed a virtual business card via an app to allow the easy and sustainable sharing of contact details.

Marcel Michaliak from Sodehal, said: "Project management skills are so important for young people to learn. It really helped us to develop and deliver our product, especially the time management and communication skills we learned. With these skills we were able to keep our plans on track and make sure everyone was working towards the same objective."

Olivier Lazar from PMIEF said: "It is such a privilege and honour to be part of an event like this. These young people are incredible and I am blown away by their skills and creativity. In ensuring we meet the difficult challenges our society faces it is more important now than ever that we can support and mentor such wonderful young people and provide them with the project management skills that will ensure their projects continue to be successful."

PMIEF has also partnered with JA Europe for a number of years to provide project management training to its team of skilled professionals. JA Worldwide has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 - the second nomination it has received.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156719/Asheesh_Olivier_Adam.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157359/PMIEF_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/project-management-skills-shine-at-europes-largest-festival-of-entrepreneurship-301881103.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA ICT Economia_E_Finanza Application of project management Category at Awards Project Management Skills Shine at Europe's Largest Festival project management
Vedi anche
News to go
Da Antitrust istruttoria su biglietti Colosseo
News to go
Germania e caldo, governo pensa seriamente di introdurre la siesta
News to go
Patrick Zaki graziato dal presidente Al Sisi
News to go
Concorso esterno, Nordio: "La riforma non è in programma"
News to go
Lavoratrici svantaggiate, la richiesta della Corte dei Conti
News to go
Gb approva legge che contrasta immigrazione illegale e sbarchi
News to go
Cibo sintetico, via libera del Senato a ddl governo
News to go
Poste Italiane, aumenti delle tariffe dal 24 luglio
News to go
Addio ad Andrea Purgatori, il giornalista è morto oggi: aveva 70 anni
News to go
Ucraina, Russia risponde ad attacco ponte Crimea: raid su Odessa
News to go
Scuola, a luglio in busta paga bonus per gli insegnanti
News to go
Strage Via D'Amelio, oggi il 31esimo anniversario
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza