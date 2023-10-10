Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:56
comunicato stampa

Protiviti Congratulates Brand Ambassador Matt Fitzpatrick and Mother Susan on Victory at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

10 ottobre 2023 | 15.15
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Fitzpatrick takes home his second win of the season in DP World Tour Event

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti Golf Brand Ambassador and professional golfer Matt Fitzpatrick took home his second win of the season when he emerged victorious at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course at St Andrews paired alongside an amateur partner – his mother, Susan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick fired rounds of 67 at Carnoustie – 64 at Kingbarns - 66 at St Andrews (-19). This marks Fitzpatrick's ninth DP World Tour victory and 11th professional win of his career.

The Tournament experienced an unprecedented deluge on Saturday and Sunday, receiving a month's worth of rain in just 36 hours, and washing out play both days. The event was reduced to 54 holes with the final round on Monday. Fitzpatrick held a 1-stroke margin going into the final round and shot 6-under with 8 birdies to secure the win by 3 strokes.  It was a double win for the Fitzpatricks, as Matt and his mother Susan also won the Team event with a combined score of 35-under par. 

Other notable wins include the 2015 British Masters, 2016 Nordea Masters, and DP World Tour Championship, 2020 Rolex Series and 2022 triumph at the U.S. Open. Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick won the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town in April. He has been a Protiviti brand ambassador since 2020.

"We could not be more excited for Matt and Susan. This victory serves as a shared moment of pride for Matt and our firm," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO.  "When we began our partnership, we recognized a shared commitment to success that is earned through hard work, innovation and a dedication to excellence. Seeing Matt win again is truly special and well deserved."

"This win is surreal for me, especially winning with my mum. I am so grateful for the unwavering support from my family, my team and my partners at Protiviti for fueling my journey. Their data-driven approach to analytics has aligned seamlessly with my constant aim for self-improvement. We've worked together over the years for moments like this and look forward to creating many more together," said Matt Fitzpatrick.

More information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and our independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through our network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®  list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photos available upon request

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480402/4331951/Protiviti_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/protiviti-congratulates-brand-ambassador-matt-fitzpatrick-and-mother-susan-on-victory-at-alfred-dunhill-links-championship-301952310.html

in Evidenza