Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:03 Ucraina-Russia, Mosca bombarda Kherson

09:58 Benzina, oggi prezzi in ribasso. Sale il gasolio

09:54 Russia, il futuro di Wagner: figlio di Prigozhin alla guida?

09:45 Festa dei nonni oggi, perché si celebra il 2 ottobre

09:38 Incidente a Conversano, scooter contro auto: morto 17enne

09:32 Bologna, clochard violentata in strada: arrestato 22enne

09:00 Migranti, Meloni: "Basita per sentenza Catania, pezzo Italia favorisce ingressi illegali"

08:35 Meteo, picchi di caldo in tutta Italia: le previsioni di oggi e domani

08:14 Ucraina, Consiglio Esteri Ue a Kiev: prima volta fuori da Unione

07:57 Blitz a Foggia: 16 arresti per spaccio, armi e furti

07:48 Egitto, maxi incendio in stazione polizia a Ismalia: 40 feriti

07:37 Messico, tetto della chiesa crolla durante battesimo: 9 morti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Safra New York Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of Delta North Bankcorp.

01 ottobre 2023 | 21.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safra New York Corporation, the holding company of Safra National Bank of New York ("The Bank"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Delta North Bankcorp, including its subsidiary Delta National Bank and Trust Company.

This strategic acquisition is a significant milestone for Safra National Bank and underscores the Bank's continuous expansion in the private banking and wealth management business. The acquisition strengthens the Bank's market position among high-net-worth clients in the United States and Latin America, where the Bank has been providing premier private banking and financial services and has a long and successful track record.

Jacob J. Safra, Chairman of Safra National Bank of New York: "We are proud to have completed this acquisition, which represents an excellent strategic fit to our existing business in these markets. Clients will benefit from an organization that is fully dedicated to wealth management, providing the service, products and expertise that best meet their specific needs. We are confident that the Bank has all the attributes required to continue growing and prospering in a sustainable manner.

Simoni Morato, Chief Executive Officer of Safra National Bank of New York: "We very much look forward to working closely with Delta's clients and employees and developing long term relationships. Together we will build on the strengths of our organization, not only in the United States, but also throughout Latin America."

Safra National Bank of New YorkHeadquartered in New York, with branches in Aventura, Miami and Palm Beach, and offices throughout Latin America, Safra National Bank is a leading private bank with approximately US$ 30 billion in clients' assets. Safra National Bank of New York is part of the J. Safra Group.

J. Safra GroupThe J. Safra Group (the "Group"), with total assets under management of over USD $300 billion, consists of privately-owned banks under the Safra name and investment holdings in asset-based business sectors such as real estate and agribusiness. The Group's banking interests in 160 locations globally, are: Safra National Bank of New York, headquartered in New York City, USA; J. Safra Sarasin, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; and Banco Safra, headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil; all independent from one another from a consolidated supervision standpoint.

The Group's real estate holdings consist of more than 200 premier commercial, residential, retail and farmland properties worldwide, such as New York City's 660 Madison Avenue office complex and London's iconic Gherkin Building. Its investments in other sectors include, among others, agribusiness holdings in Brazil and Chiquita Brands International Inc. With deep relationships in markets worldwide, the Group is able to greatly enhance the value of businesses which are part of it. There are more than 34,000 employees associated with the J. Safra Group.

Media Contact

Ross Lovernross.lovern@kekstcnc.com212 521 4866

Sonia Bucansonia.bucan@kekstcnc.com212 521 4808

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safra-new-york-corporation-completes-the-acquisition-of-delta-north-bankcorp-301943848.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza including its subsidiary Delta National Bank Acquisition of Delta North Bankcorp New York Delta North Bankcorp
Vedi anche
News to go
In Italia avanza l'eco-ansia, cos'è
News to go
Giorgetti avvisa governo: "Servono scelte difficili"
News to go
Napoli, continua sciame sismico nei Campi Flegrei
News to go
Usa, scongiurato lo shutdown
News to go
Attentato ad Ankara, kamikaze si fa esplodere vicino ministeri
News to go
Austerity Paesi Ue, la preoccupazione dei sindacati europei
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: in arrivo tranche aiuti Ue a Tunisia
News to go
Da Ucraina monito a partecipazione Russia a Paralimpiadi
News to go
Energia, Lagarde: "Sfida transizione green è alta, fare di più su finanza verde"
Capua: "Degrado stadi di calcio, riqualificarli per i giovani"
News to go
Spagna, verso nuovo incarico a Sanchez
Migranti, Meloni a Germania: "No a solidarietà con i confini degli altri"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza