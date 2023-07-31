Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 31 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

SANY Announces 2023 Employee Stock Ownership Plan

31 luglio 2023 | 14.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group ("SANY") has announced the 2023 employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). This is the fourth consecutive year that SANY has launched the ESOP, which gives employees an opportunity to own shares in the company through the setting up of incentive funds. The 2023 ESOP has set up a fund size of around 590 million yuan (USD 82 million) with a share repurchase price planned at 16.13 yuan per share (USD 2.24). The capital will be from the incentive funds accrued following relevant provisions of the group.

SANY has always focused on improving employee benefits and adhering to the principle of "growing together, pursuing common development, and sharing achievements." By establishing a comprehensive incentive and restraining mechanism, it aims to inspire employees' enthusiasm and creativity and align the interests of shareholders, the listed company, and individuals. This encourages all parties to join efforts to boost SANY's long-term development.

SANY's annual ESOP aims to share the fruits of the group's achievements with employees. The number of employees awarded with stock ownership incentives is growing annually, and the proportion of mid-level and key position employees is increasing year by year:

The source of shares for the 2023 ESOP is the shares that have already been repurchased by SANY's special account. It does not exceed 36.62 million shares in total and is within one percent of SANY's current total capital stock.

In the meantime, SANY Renewable Energy (SH688349) released an announcement relating to exercising of the second exercise period of the 2020 stock option incentive plan, with 16.0368 million granted options to be exercised, with a three-year restricted period. The subsidiary is committed to becoming a global leader of clean energy equipment and services, and contributing to reaching the goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2165762/Embrace_the_World__Inspire_Potential_V10_2.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/4188382/logo_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-announces-2023-employee-stock-ownership-plan-301889216.html

