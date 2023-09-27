Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:56
comunicato stampa

Shandong kicks off the 2023 World Cities Forum and Regional Leaders' Summit

27 settembre 2023 | 17.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JINAN, China, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Dazhong Daily report:

On September 25th, the 2023 World Cities Forum and Regional Leaders' Summit was convened in Jinan, Shandong. Guests from over 30 countries and regions were gathered in the province to renew friendship and seek cooperation, writing a new chapter in the development of sister city cooperation.

Lin Wu, Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Governor of Shandong Province, Ge Huijun, Chairperson of Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Yang Dongqi, Vice Chairman and Party Secretary of the Standing Committee of Shandong Provincial People's Congress, also attended the event.

Paulette Bethel, Ambassador of the Bahamas to China, Yan Dong, Vice President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape of South Africa, Li Jie, Vice President of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, Kang Byungsam, Mayor of Jeju, the Republic of Korea, and Chen Yuming, Vice President of China Public Diplomacy Association, delivered remarks.

Governor Zhou Naixiang and Premier Alan Winde jointly signed a memorandum of understanding between Shandong and the Western Cape on further strengthening friendly cooperative relations.

At the opening ceremony, 8 outcomes were released, including Initiative on International Science and Innovation Alliance for Green and Low-Carbon Development of Renewable Energy, Initiative for Building a Small Satellite Program for Greenhouse Gas Detection, Initiative on Green and Low-Carbon Urban-Rural Development, Jinan Initiative on Cooperation and Development of Green Transportation, Jinan Initiative on Child-Friendliness, Initiative on Green Development Action, Beacon Action Plan for Green Building, and Hand in Hand for a Shared Future - 20 Years of Shandong Province and the RLS.

The event was sponsored by the People's Government of Shandong Province and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries with the theme of Green Development and Low Carbon Life. It included more than 20 activities, such as the opening ceremony, plenary meeting of Regional Leaders' Summit, world cities forum round-table dialogue, bilateral and multilateral talks, educational and economic events, a tour to Jinan, an exhibition on intangible cultural heritage, and art performance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222948/Photo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shandong-kicks-off-the-2023-world-cities-forum-and-regional-leaders-summit-301940589.html

