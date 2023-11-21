Steam®2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Autumn Sale is on

TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (Notes Co., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Co., Ltd.) will hold an Autumn Sale offering the 2D fighting game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA".

Official websitehttps://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/

Imagehttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ObTknwjCN9gXOZkte0JWEn1pUaJDLZWr

- Sale PeriodNovember 21, 2023, 10:00 ~ November 28, 2023, 10:00*Times are PST for North America.

- Sale discount rate50％

["MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Overview]

2. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Standard Edition49.99USD / 49.99EUR

About Lasengle Inc.

Company Name Lasengle Inc.Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, JapanPresident and Representative Director Yoshinori OnoEstablishment December 2021Capital 10,000,000 yenShareholders Aniplex Corporation 100%.

