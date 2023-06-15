Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SUNRATE enhances cross-border payment capabilities with Visa Direct

15 giugno 2023 | 04.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNRATE, the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announces its collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to enable SUNRATE customers to send and receive funds directly to eligible Visa debit and prepaid cards.

At the start of this year, SUNRATE also launched its Visa virtual commercial card as part of its holistic online travel solution. In 2021, SUNRATE became a principal member of the Visa network.

"Being a global FinTech company, SUNRATE and Visa share the same commitment to modernise money movement, by focusing on the security, competency and transparency of cross-border payments for businesses worldwide. Our partnership with Visa accentuates the pros that combination brings to recognising this common commitment for our customers globally," said Qincheng Wang, Head of Product, SUNRATE.

Deepan Dagur, Head of Money Movement, Asia Pacific, Visa said, "The appetite for quicker and more accessible cross-border payments continues to grow as businesses look for better ways to pay and be paid.  Together with SUNRATE, Visa is simplifying cross-border payments by being the single connection point for clients to move money easily and efficiently."

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, we are recognised as the leading solution provider and have enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 150+ countries and regions with our cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global headquarters in Singapore and offices in China, Indonesia and UK, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, DBS Bank and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa. We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK, the Bank Indonesia, the Hong Kong Customs, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunrate-enhances-cross-border-payment-capabilities-with-visa-direct-301836525.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza treasury management platform Visa world leader funds
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza