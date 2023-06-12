Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

'Talent Beyond Boundaries' Triumphs with Prestigious Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy 2023 for connecting skilled refugees to jobs worldwide

12 giugno 2023 | 13.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHARJAH, UAE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Heart Foundation, Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, has announced the honoring of the nonprofit international organization Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB) as the winner of the 7th edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA 2023). This recognition comes as a tribute to the organization's innovative efforts aimed at improving the lives of thousands of refugees and individuals in need worldwide. TBB is the world's first and only organization that works on connecting refugees and individuals in need with international job opportunities, enabling them to resume their professional lives, rebuild their future, and achieve self-sufficiency by opening skilled migration pathways.

The seventh edition of the AED 500,000 SIARA award selected TBB from 423 candidates representing 41 countries. This recognition highlights the organization's innovative approach in addressing gaps in global refugee humanitarian efforts. TBB has impacted governments in various countries, inspiring them to revise and enhance migration programs and visa services. Due to TBB's efforts, hosting countries like Australia, Canada, and the UK launched initiatives such as the 'Hiring Displaced Talents' program, allowing refugees to utilize their abilities, skills, qualifications, and work experiences in official job opportunities.

The organization is renowned for being the first nonprofit to initiate an International Job Fair exclusively for skilled refugees and displaced individuals, to connect and pair individuals with prominent international companies and employers who are in need of their skills and expertise.

The organization has provided services to over 6,000 refugees. Upon job acquisition completion, it facilitates immigration and relocation to the new workplace. It ensures basic necessities, legal guarantees, documentation, social integration support, and other services. The organization has increased refugees' annual income by over 750%. It established a digital platform verifying professional qualifications of 65,000 refugees worldwide.

TBB dedicated its efforts to make change and transform the concept of refugee support from waiting for assistance from donors to empowering refugees and enabling them to change their lives with their talents and skills through work. The non-profit's strategy came in response to reports which indicate that 12.7 million of the world's refugees are of working age, and amongst them millions are skilled.

Contact :

Abeer Al Mouaqqet00971555813388

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098797/Big_Heart_Foundation_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098798/Big_Heart_Foundation_2.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/talent-beyond-boundaries-triumphs-with-prestigious-sharjah-international-award-for-refugee-advocacy-2023-for-connecting-skilled-refugees-to-jobs-worldwide-301848115.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sharjah based global humanitarian organisation nonprofit international organization Talent Beyond Boundaries organization associazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza