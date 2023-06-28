Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

19:25 Taylor Swift, concerto Milano: raddoppia data San Siro 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TerraPay expands its footprint in Morocco, partners with Attijariwafa bank to facilitate cross-border payments

28 giugno 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In pursuit of the commitment to foster financial empowerment, financial independence and inclusivity across the world, TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company, announced its partnership with Attijariwafa bank, Morocco's largest banking group by market capitalization, to facilitate real-time and seamless global money transfers directly to the bank accounts in Morocco.

This partnership will empower Attijariwafa bank to tap into TerraPay's well-entrenched global partner networks and receive inbound cross-border payments from various send partners across 200 countries. Through this collaboration, TerraPay will be able to leverage Attijariwafa bank's expertise in person-to-person payments and its strong presence in the region to further expand its network in Morocco.

Morocco is the third largest remittance receiver in Africa (after Nigeria and Egypt) and a constantly expanding market. Money transfers from Moroccan diaspora members reached MAD 93.3 billion ($9.95 billion) at the end of December 2021 compared to MAD 68.18 billion ($7.27 billion) in 2020 experiencing an increase of 36.8% or MAD 25.07 billion ($2.67 billion).

Speaking about the partnership, Bassem Awada, GM MENA and VP Global - Key Partnerships, TerraPay said, "Morocco is a competitive market and has a large diaspora for remittances. We are delighted to welcome Attijariwafa bank as our trusted partner for instant global payments in Morocco. This partnership is a first for TerraPay in Morocco allowing us to further deepen our network & expand TerraPay's global footprint."

M. Adnane Driouech, Head of Corporate and International Cash Management at Attijariwafa bank added, "We are pleased to partner with TerraPay. Their extensive global payments network, partners, and infrastructure will play a critical role in facilitating instant international money transfers to our customers. Our integration with TerraPay has allowed our customers to receive cross-border payments directly from more than 200 countries in a transparent, secure, and instantaneous way."

About TerraPay:

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, TerraPay believes that the smallest payment deserves a borderless journey as safe as the largest. The group has been building an ever-expanding payments highway that empowers businesses to create transparent customer experiences with an uninterrupted, secure, and real-time global passage for every payment, however small or large. Registered and regulated across 27 global markets, TerraPay is one of the leading global partners to banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants, and financial institutions, creating a more expansive and inclusive international financial ecosystem. With access to an extensive network of 7.5Bn+ bank accounts, 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets, across 110 receive countries and 208 send countries, TerraPay enables its partners to become beacons of the promise of global financial inclusion.

For more information, terrapay.com

About Attijariwafa bank

Attijariwafa bank is the leading banking and financial group in the Maghreb and a key player in the CEMAC and WAEMU zones. 

In addition to its banking operations, the Attijariwafa bank Group is active in a wide range of financial services through its specialized subsidiaries: insurance, mortgage loans, consumer loans, leasing, asset management, stock market intermediation, private banking, consulting, long-term leasing, factoring... 

Headquartered in Morocco, the bank operates in 26 countries: in Africa (Egypt, Tunisia, Mauritania, Senegal, Burkina-Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali, Togo, Niger, Benin, Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Chad) and in Europe (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland) through majority-controlled fully-licensed local banks and their subsidiaries and in Dubai, Riyadh, London and Montreal through representative offices.

Moreover, Attijariwafa bank has 5,835 branches (as of December 31, 2021) with more than 20,590 employees and a portfolio of approximately 10.8 million customers.

https://www.attijariwafabank.com/fr 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142794/TerraPay_Attijariwafa_Bank.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222771/TerraPay_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/terrapay-expands-its-footprint-in-morocco-partners-with-attijariwafa-bank-to-facilitate-cross-border-payments-301865434.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
its footprint in Morocco TerraPay Marocco footprint
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza