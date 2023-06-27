Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:29 Margherita di Savoia, bimbo di 6 anni annega durante campo estivo

15:29 Giorgetti: "Il Pil rallenta ma sono sufficienti modesti incrementi per superare proiezioni crescita"

15:24 Report, Santanchè al Senato oggi: "Nessun avviso di garanzia"

15:20 Inflazione, Visco: "Nei prossimi mesi una decisa decelerazione dei prezzi"

15:08 Patuelli (Abi): "Le banche non hanno rendite posizione, vengono da anni difficilissimi"

15:02 De Siervo: "Serie A dietro solo alla Premier League"

14:44 Alta tensione su Zaporizhzhia, "tetto minato" ma Russia replica: "Sabotaggio ucraino"

14:17 Palinsesti Mediaset, da Bianca Berlinguer a Myrta Merlino: le novità

14:07 Ragusa, donna muore al pronto soccorso: aperta indagine interna

13:51 Ue, Meloni a Varsavia: "Posizioni condivise su quasi tutti i temi"

13:37 Figlicidi, 535 vittime in Italia negli ultimi 20 anni: 2014 anno nero

13:25 Mutui variabili, sì dell'Abi ad allungamento durata: le condizioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 17th EU-China Fair Will Be Held in Chengdu, China on June 30

27 giugno 2023 | 15.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENGDU, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th EU-China Business & Technology Cooperation Fair is set to take place at the Centre for China-Europe Cooperation in Chengdu from June 30 to July 1, 2023. The Fair will be co-hosted by the China Chamber of International Commerce and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, and co-organized by the CCPIT Chengdu Sub Council, the Management Committee of Chengdu Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, and the Chengdu International Chamber of Commerce. With the theme "Challenge, Opportunity, Integration, Development," the Fair will provide a comprehensive platform for discussions on promoting in-depth cooperation in trade and investment between China and the EU.

The Fair will host an opening ceremony and abundant activities, including the Summit on EU-China Cooperation in the Era of Digital Economy, the Second China-EU Geographical Indications Cooperative Conference, etc. Concurrently, the China-EU Geographical Indication Products Exhibition and the Swiss Vocational Education and Training Exhibition will be displayed. Focusing on global supply chain dilemmas, challenges faced by multinational enterprise investments, and other real-world challenges, the EU-China Fair is aimed to further deepen dialogue and cooperation in the China-Europe economic and trade field, jointly explore new opportunities for China-Europe trade development, and work together to create a new chapter in China-Europe economic and trade cooperation. Over 2,000 representatives, including officials, experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs from China and Europe, will conduct communication, exchange, and cooperation through a combination of online and offline events, focusing on topics such as the economic background and trends of China and Europe, vocational education, and the digital economy.

In recent years, Chengdu has actively integrated into and served the "Belt and Road" initiative, seizing major opportunities such as the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Europe. By 2022, Chengdu has achieved a total import and export volume of RMB 834.64 billion, with a growth rate of 1.6%, among which the import and export volume with the European Union was RMB 120.97 billion, making the EU one of Chengdu's top three trading partners.

With an open attitude, Chengdu warmly welcomes people from the global business community to attend, investigate and exchange cooperation opportunities in Chengdu. The organizing committee will provide a higher quality platform and service, and more precise and efficient cooperation chances to share the "Chengdu Opportunities" of Sino-European economic and trade cooperation.

website:www.eucnfair.org.cn 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-17th-eu-china-fair-will-be-held-in-chengdu-china-on-june-30-301864488.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Centre for China Europe Cooperation between China Cina Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza