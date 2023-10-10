The 2023 Centi-Millionaire Report: The Emergence of a New Class of Super-Rich

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are currently 28,420 centi-millionaires in the world, more than double the number 20 years ago, and an increase of 12% compared to this time last year, according to the 2023 Centi-Millionaire Report released today by wealth and investment migration advisors Henley & Partners and featuring exclusive data from global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth. This fast-growing global elite of highly influential super-wealthy movers and shakers boast investable assets of USD 100 million or more.

As outlined in the inaugural report last year, at a country level, most centi-millionaires (or 'centis') are concentrated in the USA (38%), followed by the large emerging markets of China and India. One third of the world's centi-millionaire community live in 50 key cities across the globe, with New York City wearing the crown with 775 resident centi-millionaires.

Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, says the USD 100 million plus band represents the best definition in today's world of what it means to be 'super-wealthy'. "Not long ago, in the late 1990s, USD 30 million was considered by most banks as the fortune that was needed to meet this status. However, asset prices have risen significantly since then, making USD 100 million the new benchmark."

Top centi cities

Hot on the heels of NYC in first place comes the Bay Area with 692 resident centi-millionaires, followed by Los Angeles with 504 centis. This super-rich cohort has grown by just over 5% in the Big Apple over the past 12 months, compared to 11% in the Bay Area. Chicago also makes it into the Top 10, securing 9th place with 286 centi-millionaires, but this is a significant drop of nearly 16% compared to last year.

Overall, the USA has 12 cities in the Top 50, with a combined total of 3,311 centis, representing 11.7% of the world's centi-millionaire population as of June 2023.

By contrast, the UK has only one city in the Top 50, London, which comes in 4th place with 388 centi-millionaires, representing 1.4% of the world's centi population. Once the global center of affluence and influence, London appears to have taken a dip. A year ago, there were 406 centis in the UK's capital city — a loss of 4.4% in just 12 months.

There is impressive representation from Asia in the upper rankings, with four Asian cities and territories among the world's Top 10 centi-millionaire hotspots. Mainland China has two Top 10 cities: Beijing is 5th with 365 centi-millionaires and Shanghai is 6th with 332. Singapore follows in 7th place with 330 centis while Hong Kong (SAR China), in 8th place, is home to 305 centi-millionaires. Paris and Ile-de-France come in 10th place, boasting 280 resident centi-millionaires between them.

Growth forecast to flourish in Global South

Of the Top 50 cities, the e-commerce hub of Hangzhou in China is expected to see the highest growth in its centi-millionaire population in the next decade with a projected 95% increase, closely followed by the prominent tech hub, Shenzhen (88%).

The emerging global business center of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and India's largest commercial hub Delhi are projected to see the 3rd-highest growth of 85% each between now and 2033, while financial capital Mumbai is forecast to enjoy an 80% growth in its centi-millionaire community. Tech-friendly Austin in the USA also has a very strong growth projection of 84% by 2033.

Dubai, with its vibrant and diversified economy, is not far behind Mumbai, with centi-millionaire growth of 78% projected over the next 10 years, followed by China's main transport and trading nexus Guangzhou (76%), and the world's most expensive city, Monaco (72%).

The numbers in Australia also look poised to increase sharply — by 67% in Melbourne, 60% in Sydney, and 57% in Perth. By contrast, centi-millionaire growth figures are forecast to be a sluggish 17% in Los Angeles, 12% in London, 6% in Chicago, and just 5% in Moscow.

