Venerdì 17 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 08:03
07:51 Gaza sotto assedio, Netanyahu ammette: "Non riusciamo a ridurre le vittime civili"

07:13 La pancia comanda il cervello, la fame fa prendere decisioni? La ricerca

07:00 Sciopero generale al via, ecco chi si ferma oggi: orari e info

01:05 X Factor 2023, Morgan contro tutti: colpi bassi a Fedez e Francesca Michielin

00:04 Gaza, Israele colpisce i tunnel di Hamas. Trovato un ostaggio morto

23:16 Ilary Blasi e la verità su Totti, ecco il docufilm su Netflix

22:43 Giorgia Meloni invita Paola Cortellesi a Palazzo Chigi: "Film coraggioso, vorrei incontrarla"

21:56 Alex Schwazer, la sentenza al Grande Fratello: "No alle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024"

21:15 SuperEnalotto, centrato a Rovigo un 6 da oltre 85 milioni di euro

21:02 Sinner batte Rune, ora semifinali Atp Finals. Con Jannik avanza Djokovic

20:54 Usa-Cina, Pechino si impegna a cooperare sulle droghe: che cos'è il Fentanyl

20:26 Cantiere Roma, da metro C a giubileo e Pnrr lavori in tutta la città. Gualtieri: "Aumenteranno"

comunicato stampa

The 2023 CIEF exhibits most projects ever, contracts worth 1.018 billion yuan signed on Day 1

17 novembre 2023 | 07.58
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Another grand event took place at Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou. 2023 China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair (CIEF) was held on November 17. More than 800 companies (institutions) brought about 2,000 onsite projects to the fair, which spans across 30,000 square meters. The 2023 CIEF has hit an all-time high in the number of projects and the area of exhibition.

On that day, contracts on ten achievement commercialization projects were signed at the opening ceremony. The total amount was 1.018 billion yuan.

At the opening ceremony, the CIEF Office and relevant investment institutions established the CIEF Achievement Commercialization Fund to create a fund cluster valued at 100 billion yuan, providing strong support to match funds with projects, capital with manufacturing, and technology with industry.

Dozens of events will be held on November 17-19, including the Main Forum on High-quality Development of Guangdong-Hong-Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, sub-forums such as the International High-level Forum on Spatial Information for Global Sustainable Development and the High-level Forum on Spatiotemporal Information Empowering High-quality Development, the First CIEF Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest, and auctions of patent achievements.

The organizer said that the CIEF has become an international platform to release innovative technology products, and conduct communication and cooperation on cutting-edge technology. To date, the CIEF has exhibited more than 45,000 achievements and released more than 38,000 projects, with those subsequently commercialized worth over 68 billion yuan.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2023-cief-exhibits-most-projects-ever-contracts-worth-1-018-billion-yuan-signed-on-day-1--301991772.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
