Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:56 Acqua, Guerrini (Arera): "Nuovo metodo tariffario permetterà copertura costi riuso agricoltori"

12:49 Lombardia, Sertori: "Bisogna aggiornare la legge regionale 2003 sul sistema idrico integrato"

12:41 Sostenibilità, Santagostino (Gruppo Cap): "Nei prossimi 10 anni investiremo oltre un mld euro"

12:34 Agricoltura, Russo (gruppo Cap): "Portiamo il 40% di acqua depurata, obiettivo oltre il 50%"

12:24 Carlo preoccupato, William e Kate gli rubano le luci della ribalta

12:15 Migranti, giudice di Catania Apostolico non convalida altri quattro trattenimenti

12:11 Rafael Nadal, ufficiale il rientro: giocherà l'Australian Open 2024

12:10 Chi vive in affitto invecchia prima: lo studio

12:10 Israele, Tajani in Egitto: "Massimo impegno per ostaggi italo-israeliani"

12:03 Italy’s best employer 2024, Gsa miglior azienda della safety chain e del multiservice

11:51 Ascolti tv, la detective Morgane batte 'Come un gatto in tangenziale 2'

11:37 Ucraina, militari russi in crisi: cosa succede all'esercito di Mosca

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 4th Qingdao Multinationals Summit kicks off, highlights "Multinational Corporation and China"

11 ottobre 2023 | 12.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of the fourth Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held today in Qingdao, Shandong province. The summit is jointly organized by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Shandong Provincial Government. The event brought together top management executives from 416 companies.

Pedro Manuel Moreno, Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, gave a speech on the opening ceremony, he encouraged multinational corporations to firmly grasp the enormous potential brought by China's development and better reap the development dividends in the critical stage of China's transformation.

"With decades of successful experience in the energy industry and the wisdom, expertise, and resources of Shandong Province, we aspire to a strong, strong, and prosperous future "said Muhammed Qahtani, President of Saudi Aramco Downstream.

This summit demonstrates China's confidence and determination in promoting a higher level of opening-up to the outside world, comprehensively showcases opportunities for cooperation between local governments and multinational corporations, and more widely embodies the consensus of jointly building an open world economy.

The summit also organized Multinational Corporation Symposium, Closed Door Meeting, China's Policy Interpretation and Project Promotion Conference on Attracting Foreign Investment and the Yellow River Basin Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference, Shandong Provincial Government Economic Consulting Consultant Conference, Shandong Provincial Industry Promotion Conference, Multinational Corporation Promotion Conference, etc. This year, the organizers have arranged the "Year of Investment in China" special event, and continue to hold the Ministry of Commerce, General Administration of Customs On the basis of the symposium between the China National Intellectual Property Administration and foreign-funded enterprises, one symposium between the State Health Insurance Administration, the State Food and Drug Administration and relevant foreign-funded enterprises was added to strengthen face-to-face exchanges with leaders of multinational companies.

With the further opening-up of the Chinese market, coupled with a more favorable business environment that can be expected to bring more opportunities, companies outside China are welcome to invest, establish a presence or expand an existence presence so that they can benefit from an economy that continues to grow.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244251/1T2A3256_opq599398561.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-4th-qingdao-multinationals-summit-kicks-off-highlights-multinational-corporation-and-china-301953478.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza was held today in Qingdao event brought together Qingdao top management executives
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Pil, Istat: "Fase debolezza potrebbe proseguire nei prossimi mesi"
News to go
Droga, piazze spaccio gestite per conto clan mafioso catanesi: 46 arresti
News to go
Caldo Italia, ecco quando cambia tutto
News to go
Lavoro, 76% italiani ha avuto almeno un sintomo del "burnout"
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, news di oggi 10 ottobre
News to go
Napoli, blitz a Caivano: 9 fermi, coinvolti esponenti ex amministrazione
News to go
Inps cerca 512 medici fiscali: domande entro il 30 ottobre
News to go
Meloni, Biden, Sunak, Macron e Scholz: "Fermo sostegno ad Israele"
News to go
Oggi sciopero taxi
News to go
Assoutenti: con conflitto in Israele possibili aumenti tariffe
News to go
Giornata della salute mentale, nel mondo più di 1 adolescente convive con un disturbo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza