Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

The G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index: Spiro™ Introduces New Methodology to Measure The Critical Bond Between Brand & Customer

02 novembre 2023 | 14.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New proprietary methodology explores how to establish enduring connections between brands and audiences that enhance loyalty, "sway and stay" consumer preferences

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand experience agency Spiro, unveils its G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index™, the methodology & science to assess a brand's Brand Gravity—the bond between brand & customer—and to inform strategic decisions when assessing event success to ultimately increase customer lifetime value.

Spiro has studied the situational, psychosocial & environmental conditions affecting global audiences at experiences today & used this metadata as foundation for this measurable scale. The Index works as a two-sided model against which brands can measure equal sides of the gravity equation: customer motivators & brand objectives. 

Launched at 2023's Advertising Week New York, G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index represents the universal brand & human "levers" Spiro pulls to create, measure & competitively benchmark experiences.

"We're decoding the drivers that help cement an unbreakable bond between brands and their customers," said Dane Aloe, EVP, Strategy & Measurement, noting that B2B brands see an average 15% - 18% increase in revenue after optimizing their marketing programs & analyzing their effectiveness. "These drivers help inform the creative ideation approach, how brands might talk to their target audience, what extensions brands should release post-experience, and other strategic experiential decisions that help foster brand communities to strengthen the customer & brand bond well beyond the experience."

"Yes; people attend events, but they join communities," said Spiro Futurist Amy Blackman."And that's where deeper bonds develop between customers & brands."

Combined with Spiro's omnichannel experience strategy, CCXD™, and collective quant metrics, T• RO™, this methodology ultimately classifies & focuses critical priorities for brands to command to build & strengthen their experiential portfolios.

For more about Spiro, G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index and help to establish & cement lasting connections between brands & consumers, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

About Spiro™

Spiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically-led, creatively-driven, industry-leading global brand experience agency. We exist to cultivate purposeful connection. We specialize in delivering the world's most powerful bonds between brands & their business and consumer audiences. We work with some of the world's most recognized brands, to design events and experiences intended to sway & stay customer preference. We strive to understand drivers & engagement motivators, design to those behaviors, and ultimately position brands as priority in the hearts & minds of their most important audiences. Come. Experience Brand Gravity, the uniquely Spiro bond between brand & customer. To learn more, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

Media Contact:Jenn JosephThe Encore Agency602-329-8040Jenn@TheEncoreAgency.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262831/Spiro_Index_Graphic.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091294/SPIRO_FullColor_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-gravity-index-spiro-introduces-new-methodology-to-measure-the-critical-bond-between-brand--customer-301974711.html

