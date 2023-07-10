Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:14 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Tiziano Ferro devolve 200mila euro

17:10 Incidente Bergamo, scontro auto-mezzo pesante a Brusaporto: un morto

17:06 Wimbledon 2023, Djokovic batte Hurkacz e va ai quarti

17:02 Caldo, in Italia più alta mortalità d'Europa nel 2022: 18mila morti

17:01 Nato e ingresso Ucraina, Berlino frena: "A Vilnius non ci sarà invito a entrare"

16:51 Tragedia Cadore, chi sono le vittime. Raccolta fondi per la mamma sopravvissuta

16:20 Beni culturali, nanomateriali e stampa 3D: rinasce la Fontana dei Draghi a Villa Mondragone

16:18 L'altra estate, chi le vacanze non può permettersele

15:43 Caso Facci, da Laganà lettera ai vertici Rai: "Chiedo se è in linea con valori azienda"

15:43 Ucraina, Kiev: "Russi in trappola a Bakhmut"

15:37 Santo Stefano di Cadore, convalidato fermo 32enne che ha investito e ucciso tre persone

14:51 Andrea Agnelli squalificato 16 mesi per manovra stipendi Juve

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Truelink Capital Acquires Richardson Sales Performance

10 luglio 2023 | 16.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LOS ANGELES and PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink") today announced its acquisition of Richardson Sales Performance. Founded in 1979, Richardson Sales Performance ("Richardson" or the "Company") is a global leader in sales training and performance improvement as ranked by independent analysts Forrester Research and Gartner.  Richardson powerfully combines a blend of proprietary intellectual property, modern, digital technology, a data-driven approach, and a worldwide network of sales experts to create one of the most differentiated experiences and scaled sales performance solutions available in the market.

John Elsey, President and CEO of Richardson, said, "We are thrilled to continue our next phase of growth with Truelink Capital.  There is a great opportunity for us to continue to lead and transform the sales training and performance improvement space.  With Truelink, we can further innovate and deliver outstanding results for our customers and employees."

"At Truelink, we are focused on partnering with great management teams and accelerating growth, and that is how our firm intends to support Richardson," said Luke Myers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink. "Richardson is an industry leader, with an immensely talented team, experienced leadership and a strong customer value proposition. We are enthusiastic about Richardson's high-quality and adaptable content, and we believe the Company has a solid foundation for growth, industry leading technology and global reach.  We are confident that with additional investment, the Company is well-positioned to build upon its positive momentum and reach new heights in its next chapter."

This transaction marks the second acquisition for Truelink, which was launched in 2022 by Todd Golditch and Luke Myers to target companies in the industrials and tech-enabled services sectors. The firm's senior team brings decades of experience to their portfolio company partners, an extensive history of creating value together and well-established strategies to improve processes, fuel growth and enhance earnings.

Richardson Sales Performance will continue delivering the same high-quality solutions, supported by the Company's existing management team and its talented network of employees. The Truelink operations team is working together with Richardson leadership to make strategic investments in growing the Company, both organically and through strategic M&A.

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Richardson for the transaction and Allen & Overy served as legal advisors.

About Truelink Capital  Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

About Richardson Sales PerformanceRichardson Sales Performance is a global leader in sales training and performance improvement. For over 40 years, Richardson has worked with some of the most inspiring sales organizations across industries and geographies. The Company drives accelerated growth by enabling agility in sales teams so they can get ahead of buyers' changing needs and act quickly to win. From ensuring sales managers are executing the right activities to equipping sales teams with the skills and agile approach that focuses on customer collaboration, Richardson will guide sales organizations through a digitally-enabled performance journey that excites, engages and reveals results.

Media Contacts:

Truelink Capital Adam Rimmerarimmer@truelinkcap.com 

Richardson Sales PerformanceAndrea Grodnitzkyandrea.grodnitzky@richardson. com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178731/Richardson_Sales_Performance_Logo.jpg  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truelink-capital-acquires-richardson-sales-performance-301873043.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Richardson powerfully combines Truelink Capital Acquires Richardson Sales Performance performance improvement as performance
Vedi anche
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, continuano le ricerche
News to go
Nato, Ucraina sollecita impegno per sua adesione
News to go
Roma, blitz carabinieri a San Basilio: 5 arresti
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Contributi colf e badanti, seconda rata in scadenza oggi
News to go
Papa: "Chi è presuntuoso e pieno di sé non riesce ad accogliere Dio"
News to go
Caro biglietti aerei, come risparmiare fino al 20%
News to go
Laurea e tasso di occupazione, quanto conta
News to go
Vacanze, quasi 1 milione di italiani vittime di frodi
News to go
Clima, Yellen: "Cooperazione Usa-Cina è fondamentale"
News to go
Incendio Rsa Milano, si indaga sull'origine del rogo
News to go
Salario minimo, Cgia: "Si rischia più lavoro nero"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza