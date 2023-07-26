Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:22 Ucraina, allerta aerea al Sud. Russia attacca, continua controffensiva Kiev

09:19 Prezzi carburanti, ondata di rialzi per benzina e gasolio

08:52 Oceano caldo come mai, toccati i 38,4 gradi vicino alla Florida

08:43 Meteo, stop al caldo record al Sud. Ultimi temporali al Nord

08:08 Incendi al Sud, nubifragi al Nord: Italia verso stato d'emergenza

07:20 Grecia, nuovi incendi a Rodi e Corfù: evacuate 9 zone

00:01 Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari da 400 milioni

23:38 Jaylen Brown firma l'accordo più ricco nella storia dell'Nba

22:36 Dl Alluvioni, approvato alla Camera con 172 sì

22:21 Palermo, emergenza incendi: "Restate a casa"

22:17 Salario minimo, testo in Aula giovedì 27 luglio

21:47 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 25 luglio 2023

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Türkiye Signs Cooperation Agreements in the Fintech Sector with Gulf Countries

26 luglio 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ISTANBUL, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Türkiye boosts fintech collaboration with Gulf countries through signed agreements during visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and establish itself as a fintech hub.

 

 

In these visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, Türkiye signed 18 agreements and a joint declaration covering various areas, including investment, industry, healthcare, renewable energy, and the space industry. Private sector representatives assessed Gulf countries' investment and cooperation opportunities. Contacts were also established in the fintech sector. Erkan Kork, Chairman of PayFix, stated, "Türkiye has a goal of becoming a fintech hub. Just like in many other sectors, Türkiye can also become a hub for Gulf countries in the fintech field."

Erdoğan's Gulf tour enhances trade and investment cooperation. Over 200 Turkish business delegates attended meetings in Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, and Doha, coinciding with Türkiye's currency attraction efforts and Gulf countries investment diversification goals.

50.7 billion dollars agreement between Türkiye and UAE

During Erdogan's visit, which encompassed Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, agreements and a joint declaration were signed in various fields, including investment, industry, defense, healthcare, renewable energy, and the space industry, totaling 18 agreements. The most remarkable one was the $50.7 billion agreement signed between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates during President Erdogan's meeting with UAE's President, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Türkiye Could Become Fintech Hub in Gulf

Important representatives of the business community also welcomed Erdogan's Gulf visit with satisfaction. Erkan Kork, Chairman of PayFix, stated that with the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a prime period has been experienced in relations with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. He said, "We had significant discussions in the fintech sector. There is a strong desire to invest in Türkiye. During this process, our Investment Office President, Burak Dağlıoğlu, is making tremendous efforts to attract investments to Türkiye, and we are grateful to them. We had crucial discussions in the financial technology sector. Türkiye is truly a land of opportunities. As our President mentioned, Türkiye aims to become a fintech hub. Türkiye can potentially be a hub for Gulf countries in the fintech field, just like it's in many other sectors."

https://www.payfix.com.tr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161062/Payfix.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turkiye-signs-cooperation-agreements-in-the-fintech-sector-with-gulf-countries-301885034.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Fintech Sector establish itself as boosts Fintech collaboration collaborazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, Confesercenti: "Caronte riduce la propensione al consumo"
News to go
Monza, maxi frode in bonus edilizi: 40 indagati
News to go
Caldo e cassa integrazione, le norme allo studio
News to go
Israele, ancora proteste contro riforma giustizia
News to go
Nucleare, Salvini: "Pronto a referendum per spiegare perché conviene"
News to go
Maltempo al Nord, tempesta nella notte a Milano
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, notte di paura nel palermitano
News to go
Santanchè, domani in Senato mozione di sfiducia
News to go
Scuola, esami di riparazione entro l'8 settembre
News to go
Famiglia, lo studio: condizione economica peggiorata per il 40%
News to go
Caserta, domiciliari per direttrice ufficio postale
News to go
Temperature record, città in ginocchio per le ondate di calore
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza