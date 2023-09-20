Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:41 Innovatec, in Piano 2024-26 target ricavi a mezzo mld e investimenti per 77 mln

13:39 Migranti, Conte a Lampedusa: "Da governo bluff, isola al collasso"

13:29 Champions League, oggi Real Sociedad-Inter: dove vederla in tv e streaming

13:28 IT-alert, la parola del giorno

13:28 Rai e vaccino Covid, Burioni: "Se parlerà di molestie darà spazio a stupratore?"

13:27 Provedel in rete, da un portiere bomber ad un altro. Amelia: "Grandissimo gol, se lo merita"

13:07 Nefrite lupica, ok da Aifa a rimborsabilità per terapia orale

12:36 Peste suina, irruzione in rifugio nel pavese abbattere tutti i maiali

12:24 Ballando con le Stelle 2023, Sara Croce entra nel cast

12:21 Champions League, oggi Braga-Napoli: orario, dove vederla in tv e streaming

10:48 Ultima generazione a Milano, sei donne bloccano viale Fulvio Testi

10:19 Ucraina, Polonia: "Potremmo ridurre sostegno a Kiev a causa crisi grano"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

"Unlocking private capital for social good in Central & Eastern Europe" - report

20 settembre 2023 | 12.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The citizens of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) know how to mobilize in the face of crises. Sustaining this engagement is the biggest challenge.

POZNAN, Poland, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Unlocking private capital for social good in Central & Eastern Europe" is a comprehensive analysis of the research conducted by the Social Impact Alliance for Central & Eastern Europe (an independent, apolitical think tank) between 2020 and 2023 in collaboration with more than 230 key stakeholders and decision-makers in 11 countries of Central and Eastern Europe: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. The quantitative research was expanded to Ukraine.

"Over the past 4 years, we have sought answers to the question of how to unlock private capital for social good in Central & Eastern Europe. We clearly see that CEE citizens have more and more resources and willingness to support social causes. It is a good time to start making changes," says Anna Korzeniewska, founder of the think tank.

According to the report, most CEE individuals and companies do not perceive social responsibility as an integral part of their lifestyle or business operations. It is still a rather spontaneous and reactive activity, driven mainly by emotions. However, the steady economic growth of the region results in a growing wealth of its society. With the right motivation, individual giving can double (from EUR 2.7 billion to EUR 5.5 billion).

Research clearly shows that to accelerate the positive changes, CEE region needs a wise guidance and funding from the West, especially for infrastructure purposes that regional donors are not yet ready to support. 52% of the region's citizens believe that, considering the present geopolitical situation, the engagement of more developed countries in the development of the region is essential.

The geographical scope of the study was extended to Ukraine because the war was the driving force for many businesses and individuals to start giving. The overall assessment of foreign aid is very positive; 74% of Ukrainians rate it as good or very good. The perception of who is currently supporting the country the most is clear: the United States, the United Kingdom, and neighboring countries. However, Ukrainians are concerned that a prolonged war could lead to a decline in foreign aid.

Link: https://ceeimpact.org/EN-2023-comprehensive-analysis

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216087/Social_Impact_Alliance_for_Central_and_Eastern_Europe.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unlocking-private-capital-for-social-good-in-central--eastern-europe--report-301933258.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Altro Politica_E_PA Eastern Europe report know how is the biggest challenge
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, vaccino disponibile dalla prossima settimana
News to go
Ipertensione, i dati Oms
News to go
Assemblea Generale Onu al via, tra i temi il clima e la guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, aperta un'inchiesta
News to go
Champions League, al via oggi per club italiani
News to go
Pnrr, Consiglio Ue approva modifiche Italia
News to go
Miracolo San Gennaro si ripete: sangue si è sciolto
News to go
Bonus psicologo per studenti universitari: come funziona
Migranti, Letta ricorda tragedia Lampedusa del 2013: “Basta vite spezzate” - Video
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Riforma Irpef, il punto
News to go
Scuola, istituti tecnici e voto in condotta: le novità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza