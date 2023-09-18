Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:44 Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa. Oggi Darmanin a Roma: vedrà Piantedosi

09:33 Caro benzina, prezzo self sopra i 2 euro. Gasolio ai massimi del 2023

09:24 Morto Billy Miller, recitò in 'Febbre d'amore' e 'Suits': aveva 43 anni

09:17 Covid Italia, Schillaci: "Contagi in aumento, vaccino da prossima settimana"

09:16 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna, Protezione civile: "No danni importanti né feriti"

09:03 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Putin nuovo Hitler, rischiamo terza guerra mondiale"

08:17 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, ritardi e cancellazione treni

08:02 Taiwan, Taipei: "Oltre 100 caccia cinesi attorno all'isola"

07:44 Incidente a Roma, 13enne investito e ucciso da auto: si costituisce responsabile

07:31 Ucraina, abbattuti droni Kiev puntati su Crimea

06:54 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, scossa 4.9 sentita a Firenze

00:02 Sciopero mezzi oggi 18 settembre: bus, tram e treni fermi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

USMCA companies on alert due to late payment surge, Atradius survey reveals

18 settembre 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The major concern for businesses polled in the USMCA region is a significant deterioration in the payment behaviour of B2B customers, with the potential for a negative impact on liquidity and cashflow. Late payments increased by an average 13% on the previous year, and in Canada they rose by 30%. The level of bad debts also showed an upward trend in both the US and Canada, prompting companies across all sectors to implement strong measures to mitigate the impact of customer credit risk amid a challenging economic environment.

 

 

A majority of companies in the USMCA region spent more time and resources chasing unpaid invoices as they strengthened internal credit control procedures. The length of payment terms granted to B2B customers was tightened, and there was also a drop in the level of B2B sales transacted on credit as businesses tried to protect themselves against liquidity shortfalls. When they sought external finance most companies polled said they preferred to borrow through supplier credit rather than rely on more costly bank loans.

The effects of the persistent inflation, and uncertainty surrounding volatile energy and commodity prices, is a key concern for businesses in the USMCA region as they look ahead to the coming months. Companies polled said they were worried this could bring increased costs as well as having a ripple effect on other industries and affecting supply chain dynamics. Alongside these worries, companies were also apprehensive about liquidity shortages due to potential cash flow gaps resulting from delayed payments in B2B trade. Despite these worries, a sense of optimism for the future was found in our survey among USMCA companies.

These were among the main messages from businesses polled across the USA, Mexico and Canada in the 2023 edition of the Atradius Payment Practices Barometer survey for USMCA.

To gain deeper insights into the survey findings for the region and each market, detailed reports are available for download in the 2023 edition of the Atradius Payment Practices Barometer survey for the USMCA at the following link https://group.atradius.com/publications/

About AtradiusAtradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collections, and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of GCO, one of the leading companies in the Spanish insurance sector and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com

Atradius Group Website

Connect with Atradius on Social Media

https://twitter.com/atradiushttps://linkedin.com/company/atradiushttps://www.youtube.com/user/atradiusgroup

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712156/Atradius_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/usmca-companies-on-alert-due-to-late-payment-surge-atradius-survey-reveals-301929023.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza lata Atradius survey reveals payment surge Canada
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, governo al lavoro su pacchetto sicurezza
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, oltre 11mila morti a Derna
News to go
Lega, Le Pen: "Insieme per difendere nostra identità"
News to go
Caro Prezzi, per lo zucchero rincari del 43% in un anno
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a Lampedusa con von der Leyen: "Siamo qui per voi"
News to
Incidente Frecce Tricolori, impatto con stormo uccelli ipotesi più probabile
News to go
Kata, il punto sulle indagini per la bimba scomparsa a Firenze
News to go
Mahsa Amini, tensioni e proteste in Iran
News to go
E' morto Fernando Botero
News to go
Spostavano salme per nuove sepolture, 16 arresti
News to go
Alluvione Libia, Onu chiede 67 milioni di dollari per aiuti
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Don Puglisi eroe civile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza