Mercoledì 16 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:04
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VAPORESSO Celebrates 8th Anniversary with Radiant Inno Dream Carnival

15 agosto 2023 | 12.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, is gearing up to launch its 8th-anniversary online event, the Radiant Inno Dream Carnival, with the theme "Innovating Brilliance, Forging Dreams Beyond." This event aims to celebrate the brand's eight years of success and express gratitude to its loyal customers and consumers who have been with them throughout the journey.

The Radiant Inno Dream Carnival will kick off on August 18th with the launch of video of innovative dream chasers sharing their inspiring stories. VAPORESSO has invited six outstanding young representatives from various fields in the United Kingdom, the United States, and France to share their stories with VAPORESSO and their unique understanding of innovation and dream-chasing. This video aims to explore the close bond between the VAPORESSO brand and innovation, dreams, as well as the determination and efforts demonstrated along the path of pursuing dreams.

Furthermore, users are encouraged to share in the joy of VAPORESSO's 8th anniversary and join in the Wishful Skies Draw running from August 18th to September 18th, 2023. With the slogan "Catch a plane, Seize a dream," the interactive online game use paper airplane as the key element. The paper airplane symbolizes the pursuit of hopeful wishes. Through the game, VAPORESSO is set to listen to consumers' dreams and share the rewards and joys encountered along the path of pursuing dreams.

Participants in the game will have the opportunity to win generous prizes. Meanwhile, VAPORESSO will also launch several activities lucky draws on its official website, discounts on e-commerce platforms, and giveaways on social media to express appreciation for the continued support from its customers and consumers.

VAPORESSO is renowned for its brand DNA, which revolves around three core elements: innovation, reliability, and style. This year, the brand has introduced a series of innovative products and embarked on boundary-pushing initiatives to solidify its position as a pioneer in the industry. These actions reflect VAPORESSO's unwavering commitment to innovation and dream-chasing.

About VAPORESSO

Established in 2015, VAPORESSO is committed to creating a smoke-free world and enhancing the quality of life for its users. Through continuous innovation, stringent quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO produces products that cater to all levels and styles of vapers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185897/818_kv_02.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-celebrates-8th-anniversary-with-radiant-inno-dream-carnival-301900797.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
