Viva Wallet now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for businesses to accept contactless payments

ATHENS, Greece, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Wallet, a leading European cloud-based neobank, now enables UK merchants to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone and its Viva Terminal iOS App. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.

Tap to Pay on iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App allow contactless, instant payment acceptance for products, services and more, elevating the way transactions are made. The Viva Terminal App is suitable for any business, of any size, in any sector; from the hotel pool bar service to the shop-in-shop marketplace, to freelancers and sole proprietors, allowing customers to pay onsite or on the move. "Accepting payments has never been easier. All you need is your iPhone and the Viva Terminal App; a combination that delivers ultimate convenience, simplicity, and time-efficiency, maximizing business performance, and optimizing customer experience. We are excited that we can now offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to our UK business customers, enabling them to reach their full potential," notes Haris Karonis, Viva Wallet's Founder & CEO. Tap to Pay on iPhone enables Viva Wallet's customers to use a payment solution that is easy to set up and use. On an iPhone XS or later running the latest iOS version, merchants can download the Viva Terminal App on the Apple App Store to start using Tap to Pay on iPhone within minutes. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed. The Viva Terminal App is compatible with any existing bank account, featuring, amongst others, advanced encryption and security protocols.Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the businesses' and customers' data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

