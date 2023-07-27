Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:38 Mafia, Mattarella su stragi '93: "Piano eversivo è stato sconfitto"

10:34 Clima, appello 100 scienziati italiani ai media: "Parlate delle cause ma anche delle soluzioni"

10:19 Canone Rai, le ipotesi sulla riforma: una riguarda le utenze telefoniche

09:47 Incidente su A1, mezzo pesante si ribalta: traffico deviato, le indicazioni per il Gra

09:35 Amichevoli estive, Inter-Al Nassr: orario e dove vederla in tv

09:16 L'arcivescovo di Palermo: "Politici responsabili danni incendi"

08:58 Stop al super caldo, si torna a respirare: previsioni meteo fino al weekend

08:53 Carburanti, i prezzi salgono ancora

08:23 Ucraina, nuovo attacco Russia a Odessa. Zelensky: "Crimea presto reintegrata"

08:07 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, italiani in gara oggi 27 luglio: orario tv, dove vederli

07:41 Niger, militari annunciano golpe: "Istituzioni sospese e coprifuoco"

07:33 L'arrivo di Meloni a Washington - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Viva Wallet now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for businesses to accept contactless payments

27 luglio 2023 | 09.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

An easy, secure and private way to accept contactless payments with iPhone, no additional hardware needed

ATHENS, Greece, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Wallet, a leading European cloud-based neobank, now enables UK merchants to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone and its Viva Terminal iOS App. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.

 Tap to Pay on iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App allow contactless, instant payment acceptance for products, services and more, elevating the way transactions are made. The Viva Terminal App is suitable for any business, of any size, in any sector; from the hotel pool bar service to the shop-in-shop marketplace, to freelancers and sole proprietors, allowing customers to pay onsite or on the move.  "Accepting payments has never been easier. All you need is your iPhone and the Viva Terminal App; a combination that delivers ultimate convenience, simplicity, and time-efficiency, maximizing business performance, and optimizing customer experience. We are excited that we can now offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to our UK business customers, enabling them to reach their full potential," notes Haris Karonis, Viva Wallet's Founder & CEO. Tap to Pay on iPhone enables Viva Wallet's customers to use a payment solution that is easy to set up and use. On an iPhone XS or later running the latest iOS version, merchants can download the Viva Terminal App on the Apple App Store to start using Tap to Pay on iPhone within minutes. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed. The Viva Terminal App is compatible with any existing bank account, featuring, amongst others, advanced encryption and security protocols.Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the businesses' and customers' data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

Notes to Editors

Some contactless cards may not be accepted.

Transaction limits may apply.

For more information about the Viva Terminal App, please visit viva.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162531/Viva_Wallet.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162532/Viva_Wallet_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viva-wallet-now-offers-tap-to-pay-on-iphone-for-businesses-to-accept-contactless-payments-301887138.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
An easy additional hardware needed Alleanza Nazionale way
Vedi anche
News to go
Tre giorni negli Usa per Meloni, incontro con Biden
News to go
Fmi, il report sull'Italia: "Attuare tempestivamente Pnrr"
News to go
Mar Mediterraneo più caldo che mai, temperature oltre 28°
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, dichiarato lo stato di crisi
News to go
Mattarella a presidente Grecia: "Preoccupazione per emergenza climatica"
News to go
Sanità, Schillaci: "Più soldi ai medici per ridurre le attese"
News to go
Maltempo e incendi, Italia verso stato d'emergenza
Droga, Gdf e Adm sequestrano 59 kg di cocaina a Livorno
News to go
Clima, spiagge e aree costiere sempre più a rischio
News to go
Ucraina, Onu: 9mila civili e 500 bambini morti da inizio guerra
News to go
Caldo, Confesercenti: "Caronte riduce la propensione al consumo"
News to go
Monza, maxi frode in bonus edilizi: 40 indagati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza