Mercoledì 04 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

World's Mineral Leaders Gather in Riyadh to Attend Third Edition of Future Minerals Forum

03 ottobre 2023 | 20.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Over 200 world-leaders from across the mining and mineral sectors are set to attend FMF 2024, including Chairmen and CEOs of Glencore, Codelco and Vale

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Recourses announced that over 200 speakers, including CEOs from the world's foremost mineral companies, are set to attend the third edition of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF), which is scheduled to take place from January 9-11, 2024, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

 

 

Among them are speakers who are attending for the first time, including Gary Nagle, CEO of Glencore, which produces and markets more than 60 commodities; Eduardo Bartolomeo, CEO of Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore, nickel and manganese; Máximo Pacheco, Chairman of Codelco, the largest copper mining company in the world; Mark Cutifani, Chairman of Vale Base Metals, the largest producer of iron ore, pellets and nickel; Evy Hambro, Managing Director, Global Head of Thematic and Sector at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager; Jonathan Price, CEO of Teck, one of Canada's leading mining companies; and Mikael Staffas, President and CEO of Boliden, the Swedish multinational metals, mining and smelting company.

FMF 2024 will also witness the return of several speakers such as Robert Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines; Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold; Andrew Southam, CEO of KAZ Minerals; and Joc O'Rourke, President and CEO of The Mosaic Company.

"FMF is a government-led initiative, serves as a vital platform for fostering partnerships among global investors, mining firms, and stakeholders. With a focus on the super region covering Africa, Western and Central Asia, FMF amplifies the voices of mineral suppliers, facilitating their pivotal role in the global green transition. In doing so, FMF supports economic development by uniting decision makers, driving investment, and promoting responsible mining, processing and manufacturing industries needed for supplying clean energy and goods." said His Excellency the Vice-Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs, Khalid Al-Mudaifer.

The third edition's program themes will include developing a global critical minerals strategy, enabling investments in the super region to develop intra-regional value chains, building centers of excellence that contribute to building human capacities, developing sustainability standards that meet the requirements of host countries and maintain trust with society and creating green metals hub within the super region.

For registration: https://www.futuremineralsforum.com/registration/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002111/4320358/FMF_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-mineral-leaders-gather-in-riyadh-to-attend-third-edition-of-future-minerals-forum-301946176.html

