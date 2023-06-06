Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Xebia appoints Keith Landis as Chief Marketing Officer to strengthen global brand presence

06 giugno 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATLANTA and AMSTERDAM and NEW DELHI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebia, a renowned global IT Consultancy and Software Development Company, has appointed Keith Landis as its Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Keith will be based out of Philadelphia, USA and lead marketing globally. 

Xebia has grown leaps and bounds over the past few years, and to further strengthen its presence in the global market, the company has onboarded Keith Landis to its leadership team of industry veterans. Xebia is growing its presence in the US, along with expanding the office in Atlanta, Georgia. Having an accomplished Marketing leader and team there will help align its global business as well as build a powerful brand through high impact marketing.

Keith brings deep and diverse experience of over two decades in the IT and consulting industries. Throughout his career, Keith has lived and breathed B2B services marketing and communications, leading global and regional teams for IT services, software, and technology businesses, including IBM for over 16 years. Most recently, Keith served as the CMO of Persistent Systems where he led and transformed all aspects of the global marketing and communication functions during a phenomenal era of growth for the company.

Keith has a proven track record of leading marketing transformation to drive growth in brand awareness and revenue. His long association with IBM is a testament to his exceptional leadership and professionalism. Keith holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing & MIS from Drexel University'sLeBow College of Business in the US.

Welcoming Keith to the team, Anand Sahay, Global CEO, Xebia said, "As we embark on further expanding our portfolio and accelerating our growth trajectory, it is crucial to ensure that we have the most suitable leadership strategically placed to drive our brand development in the desired direction. We place great trust in Keith and his team to build our brand and enhance our strategic marketing endeavors. His vast experience and proven expertise will play a pivotal role in effectively communicating our narrative and elevating our company's prominence among key markets. Our external marketing and communications have become an integral part of our growth strategy, and with Keith's proven leadership in this sector, we anticipate achieving even greater objectives."

Keith Landis, Global CMO said, "I am thrilled to join Xebia as their Chief Marketing Officer at this pivotal time in the company's trajectory. Along with a diverse team of talented marketers from across the globe, I am looking forward to transforming the marketing function, building our global brand, and revolutionizing our marketing efforts to drive growth across markets. Throughout my career, I have developed a profound understanding of the key role that diversity, empathy, authenticity, and transparency play in driving business success and effective leadership. I am delighted to find that the leadership team and culture at Xebia align perfectly with these values, making it an ideal match for me."

About Xebia

Find more information at www.xebia.com

Media Contact: swati.srivastava@xebia.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094052/Keith_Landis.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883841/Xebia_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xebia-appoints-keith-landis-as-chief-marketing-officer-to-strengthen-global-brand-presence-301843380.html


in Evidenza