Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:15 Messina Denaro morto, il fratello del piccolo Di Matteo: "Perdono impossibile"

09:10 Da Messina Denaro ad Al Capone, morte e misteri dei più grandi boss della storia

09:05 Carburanti, benzina e diesel: oggi prezzi in lieve calo

08:42 Meteo, temporali sull'Italia poi torna l'anticiclone: le previsioni di oggi

08:08 Sophia Loren, paura per l'attrice: operata dopo una caduta

07:58 Migranti, in 28 attesi a Ravenna. Il naufrago: "Noi come merce"

07:47 Messina Denaro, Saviano: "Morto, ma Italia è Paese a vocazione mafiosa"

07:31 Ucraina, nuova ondata di attacchi russi: missili e droni su Odessa

07:03 Maltempo, oggi allerta meteo gialla per temporali in 6 regioni

05:50 Morto Messina Denaro, tutte le donne del boss

05:40 Messina Denaro morto oggi, il primo interrogatorio del boss: "Non mi pentirò mai"

05:26 Matteo Messina Denaro è morto oggi, il boss aveva 62 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Dev't index witnesses progress of int'l shipping center construction in Shanghai

25 settembre 2023 | 09.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index Report was released at the North Bund Forum opening Friday in Shanghai, and Shanghai ranked third globally for the fourth consecutive year.

Jointly launched by China Economic Information Service and the Baltic Exchange in 2014, the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Center Development Index is known as the "weather vane" and "barometer" of the international shipping industry.

Over the past decade, the pattern of international shipping centers has changed significantly. According to the 2023 Index Report, six Chinese cities were among the top 20, with their overall ranking all improving greatly from a decade ago.

Data showed that the container throughput of Shanghai Port has achieved 13 consecutive crowns, and according to the liner shipping connectivity index released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Shanghai Port has ranked first globally for 12 consecutive years.

As the leader and hub of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, Shanghai has the world's largest container port, business-friendly policies, and highly-educated population, making it a premier international shipping center, said the 2023 Index Report.

High-end shipping services are improving in Shanghai. The shipping service evaluation results in the 2023 Index Report showed that Shanghai ranked third globally for the fifth consecutive year.

In terms of segments, only London, Singapore and Shanghai ranked in the top five in all segments, and Shanghai all ranked fourth in shipping brokerage, maritime law and shipping finance. At present, most of the top shipping companies and organizations have set up branches in Shanghai, such as Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement and the Baltic Exchange.

The 2023 Index Report evaluated that the shipping brokerage service resources in Shanghai have gradually become prominent, providing adequate financial service support for the region, and setting up a new flag of international maritime dispute settlement.

As is planned, by 2035, Shanghai will be fully built into an international shipping center with a highly-developed modern shipping service system, leading the innovative development of global shipping services, deeply integrated into the international shipping governance system, and capable of allocating global shipping resources.

Besides, as is planned, by 2025, the development level of digital intelligence and low-carbon development capacity of Shanghai international shipping center will reach the international advanced level.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336247.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219636/77d38df0ee864d569515e16a1d6677d1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-devt-index-witnesses-progress-of-intl-shipping-center-construction-in-shanghai-301937234.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Meccanica Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Xinhua Baltic International Shanghai index shipping
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid e vaccino, in arrivo quasi 1 milione di dosi
News to go
Meteo Italia, previsioni oggi e domani
News to go
In Italia 2,2 milioni di famiglie in povertà energetica
News to go
Migranti, in Sicilia prima struttura di trattenimento per richiedenti asilo
News to go
Napolitano, il Papa a sorpresa alla camera ardente
News to go
Lavoro domestico, aumenta spesa colf e badanti
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Concentrare risorse sulle cose importanti"
News to go
Guardian: "Pianura Padana una delle zone più inquinate d'Europa"
News to go
Migranti, Papa: "Basta alimentare paure di invasione"
News to go
Napolitano, martedì funerali in piazza Montecitorio
News to go
Dl energia lunedì in Consiglio dei ministri
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, Consiglio d'Europa: in Italia troppe archiviazioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza