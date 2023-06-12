Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
comunicato stampa

END JEW HATRED: A MANUAL FOR MOBILIZATION NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER

12 giugno 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

#EndJewHatred Movement Founder Brooke Goldstein Offers a Groundbreaking and Pragmatic Strategy for Ending Antisemitism Globally

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooke Goldstein, founder of the international grassroots civil rights movement #EndJewHatred, will release her next book entitled End Jew Hatred: A Manual for Mobilization this fall. The book, available for pre-order at major retailers, offers readers an inside look at the successful strategies that have accelerated the #EndJewHatred movement as well as steps for ending Jew-hatred globally.

Drawing on her extensive background as a civil rights attorney and an award-winning filmmaker, Brooke provides a unique and profound exploration of the civil rights cases she has passionately fought for. She highlights the power of impact litigation combined with social rights activism in tackling anti-Jewish discrimination and establishing a groundbreaking precedent for Jewish empowerment.

"We are at an unprecedented age of progress in the fight for minority rights, and now is the time for a civil rights movement for the Jewish people," said Brooke Goldstein. "While activists in the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements have made great strides for their communities, there has never been a unified, coordinated movement fighting for social justice for the Jewish people. At this moment in history, the world is uniquely positioned to finally extinguish the flames of antisemitism so Jews can enjoy the equal protection under the law that they are entitled to."

The forthcoming book underscores the need for a seismic shift in strategy away from pro-Israel advocacy and towards a movement centered on civil rights. #EndJewHatred is the first global, grassroots civil rights movement of and for the Jewish people, uniting people in the language of social justice and civil rights to demand an end to Jew-hatred in our lifetime. Make no mistake: this is the civil rights issue of our time.

Distributed by Skyhorse Publishing and Simon and Schuster, End Jew Hatred: A Manual for Mobilization was the number one pre-order new release on Amazon under Jewish biographies. 

To pre-order a copy of End Jew Hatred: A Manual for Mobilization, click here.

About Brooke GoldsteinBrooke Goldstein is a human rights attorney, author, and award-winning filmmaker. She serves as Executive Director of The Lawfare Project, a nonprofit that fights to protect the civil and human rights of the Jewish people worldwide. 

Brooke's first book, Lawfare: The War Against Free Speech, co-authored with Aaron Eitan Meyer, guides journalists who wish to speak truthfully about the national security threats faced by liberal democracies. Brooke's award-winning documentary film, The Making of a Martyr, uncovered the illegal, state-sponsored indoctrination and recruitment of Palestinian children for suicide-homicide attacks. 

Canadian born, Brooke earned her B.A. from McGill University and her J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

About End Jew Hatred#EndJewHatred is an international grassroots civil rights movement that unites ordinary people, activists, and organizations from around the world who support the cause that defines the movement: to end Jew-hatred in our lifetime. It does so by altering public discourse to make Jew-hatred unacceptable in society, while empowering Jews with positivity and strength to discover and enjoy their heritage in whichever manner they choose, without fear of attack or persecution.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097199/End_Jew_Hatred_Book_Cover.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/end-jew-hatred-a-manual-for-mobilization-now-available-for-pre-order-301847255.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
end JEW HATRED pre order MOBILIZATION NOW AVAILABLE
