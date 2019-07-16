Floating Solar: Philippines Switches On It's First Hybrid Floating Photovoltaic Hydro Power Project

SUZHOU, China, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines first 200kw floating solar power project by Ocean Sun, a leading solar energy company based in Norway, was recently switched on. The joint project is part of the partnership between Ocean Sun and GCL-SI, the leading provider of modules used for the construction of the floating solar facility. The pilot facility is the first non-hydro project of SN Aboitiz Power-Magat (SNAP), one of the Philippines' leading renewable energy companies.

Located in the 1,170-hectare Magat reservoir, the purpose-built facility has been designed to withstand disruptive weather conditions and strong typhoons. The project will go through a pilot test lasting for ten months, and will initially serve house load requirements of SNAP's Magat hydro. If successful, SNAP will look into scaling up the project so that the power generated may contribute to its renewable energy capacity and to the country's energy security.

Eric Luo, Chairman of GCL-SI, said, "GCL has been an active player in the development of cost-effective renewable energy on a global scale. The cooperation with Ocean Sun on this ground-breaking project in the Philippines once again emphasizes the trust we have won from our global partners."

As new opportunity-creating technology, floating solar facilities - the installation of photovoltaic panels on the body of water - are seen as the advantage for countries where land is in high demand. Alfonso Cusi, Secretary for the Department of Energy of the Philippines, noted that the potential of floating solar would provide a much-needed boost to the energy supply as the country demand for power reaches 11,000MW.

Through an agreement between Ocean Sun and GCL-SI at Shanghai SNEC, the two companies have co-operated on the development of PV modules for floating PV solutions and floating solar facilities. GCL-SI will further strengthen its research and development into high-efficiency products, supporting Ocean Sun for the construction of solar energy facilities to match the rapid economic growth and ever-increasing demand for renewable energy in the Philippines.

"Establishing a partnership with GCL is a major milestone for Ocean Sun, and will enable optimisation of the technology for large scale deployment.We are very pleased with having GCL as a partner, and look forward to taking floating solar to the next level," said Øyvind Rohn, CEO and Børge Bjørneklett, Chairman and CTO of Ocean Sun.