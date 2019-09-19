Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport Driver Valtteri Bottas Visits PIC Ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport driver, Valtteri Bottas, had a preview of PETRONAS' $27billion megaproject, the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Johor, Malaysia. PENGERANG, Malaysia, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the F1™ Singapore Grand Prix,driver, Valtteri Bottas, had a preview of PETRONAS' $27billion megaproject, the(PIC) in Johor, Malaysia.

Valtteri was given a tour of the 6,239 acre facility that will enable PIC to capitalise on the growing need for energy and commodity petrochemical products in Asia over the next two decades.

Due to start commercial operations by Q4 2019, Valtteri visited the "brain" of the complex, the Main Control Building, which provides critical communication connections for the Refinery, Steam Cracker Complex, Petrochemical plants and its six major associated facilities. Valtteri also visited the Centralised Laboratory to learn about PIC's research and development.

Valtteri met some of the facility's 28,000 workforce and treated a lucky few to a driving experience. 30 students from local schools presented Valtteri with their F1 car designs.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport driver

"It's a sight to behold – the scale and scope of the facility is incredible. It's great to learn more about PETRONAS' technology and business whilst we're in the region and also to see everyone working together with such a great team spirit and passion for their work. It is similar to the team back at the factories in Brackley and Brixworth."

Dr. Colin Wong, Chief Executive Officer, PRefChem

"We aspire to be at the forefront of technology and innovation across the energy value chain and PIC brings us closer to prime position in achieving that goal. We are proud of our new facility and have enjoyed giving Valtteri a preview of our extensive operations here."

PETRONAS' largest downstream investment in Malaysia, located in Pengerang, Johor, PIC forms part of Johor state's ambitious Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex.

With a refining capacity of 300,000 barrels of crude per day, it will produce a range of refined petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel that meet Euro 5 fuel specifications. The refinery will provide feedstock for the integrated petrochemical complex, which has the nameplate capacity to produce 3.3million tonnes per annum of petrochemical products, including differentiated and specialty chemicals.

The refinery and selected petrochemical plants are owned and operated by Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem), a strategic alliance between PETRONAS and Saudi Aramco through an equal partnership in two joint venture companies.

https://pic.petronas.com . For more information, visit