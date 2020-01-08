Westinghouse To Acquire U.K. Inspection Company Inspection Consultants Limited

Acquisition expands Westinghouse's plant inspection services capabilities and enhances the company's ability to respond to customer's emergent inspection and repair needs across Europe.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company today announced the acquisition of Inspection Consultants Limited (InCon), a leading U.K.-based provider of inspection services. This acquisition strengthens Westinghouse's ability to support the existing operating nuclear fleet, as well as in-service inspection customers outside of the nuclear industry.

"We are proud to support our customers throughout the world, particularly in the United Kingdom, and throughout Europe, with the highest level of inspection services. Bringing InCon into our portfolio further expands our capabilities in this specialized area," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse president –Europe, Middle East and Africa Operating Plant Services Business Unit. "We welcome the highly skilled employee base from InCon to our team, as their expertise further strengthens Westinghouse's operating plant inspection services capabilities and enhances the company's ability to respond to emergent inspection and repair needs across Europe."

For more than twenty-five years, InCon has provided the full range of non-destructive testing services to customers in a variety of industries. A UKAS accredited Type A Inspection body and a Recognised Third Party Organisation (RTPO), InCon's facilities in Ellesmere Port, and Weston Super Mare will be acquired as part of the transaction.

Paul Whitfield, managing director of InCon said, "We are excited to join Westinghouse and contribute our deep understanding of inspection services to their existing portfolio."

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants.