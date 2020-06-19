Venture Global Announces Arrival of First Liquefaction Equipment at Calcasieu Pass LNG Export Facility

ARLINGTON, Virginia, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. is proud to announce that Calcasieu Pass LNG has begun installing the first equipment to liquefy natural gas at its export facility under construction in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Yesterday, the company received and began setting in place two Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) brazed aluminum heat exchangers, also known as cold boxes, which are the first of eighteen cold boxes that will be part of the Calcasieu Pass LNG liquefaction process system. The cold boxes, made in the USA, were delivered more than four months ahead of schedule and a mere ten months after the project's final investment decision (FID).

Installing the first modules of the process system is an important milestone for the project, which is composed of eighteen mid-scale, modular liquefaction trains, factory-fabricated in Italy by Baker Hughes. Co-CEOs Bob Pender and Mike Sabel jointly stated, "We are extremely impressed with the early delivery and execution by Chart Industries and appreciate our collaboration with them."

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins and is currently constructing or developing 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. The 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility is expected to commence construction this year and is located south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, adjacent to Plaquemines. More can be found at

www.venturegloballng.com

