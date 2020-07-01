How to Build Back a Low-Carbon Economy Globally: RMI Stimulus Series

Responding to the current economic downturn can simultaneously benefit the economy, the environment, and our communities. RMI's Green Stimulus and Recovery Series presents a global stimulus framework along with country- and region-specific recommendations.

BOULDER, Colorado, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) has produced six reports for its

Green Stimulus and Recovery series

to guide national responses to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. The series presents guidance for stimulus and recovery investment that can help countries build back better and advance low-carbon economies to deliver a cleaner, healthier, more just, and more resilient future.

The six reports introduce core principles of green stimulus and recovery and present country- and region-specific recommendations for investments and policy actions specific to the United States, China, India, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Caribbean.

"Stimulus and recovery investments will be vital to our collective rebuilding," said RMI CEO Jules Kortenhorst. "If these investments are strategically targeted, they can help us simultaneously address this current crisis and the climate crisis."

The six reports in the Green Stimulus and Recovery Series are:

Download the reports:

https://rmi.org/stimulus-white-papers

Media Inquiries please contact:Nick Steel, Media Relations Manager, T: +1 347-574-0887, E:

nsteel@rmi.org

Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI)RMI transforms global energy use to create a clean, prosperous, and secure low-carbon future.

For more information, visit

www.rmi.org

@RockyMtnInst

or follow us on Twitter