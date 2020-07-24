Solis wins the "All Quality Matters" award for its inverters for solar energy generation in commerce and industry

NINGBO, China, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginlong Solis was awarded with "All Quality Matters" award thanks to the excellent quality of its commercial inverters "Solis-(25-50)K-5G" that help commerce and industry to generate photovoltaic solar energy to cover part of their energy consumption.

The TÜV Rheinland agency, specialized in certifications and technical tests to ensure the quality and reliability of various aspects of companies globally, held on June 30 in Jiangsu, China, the award ceremony of the Solar Congress "All Quality Matters" 2020.

During the ceremony, the results obtained from the efficiency of the "Solis photovoltaic inverter for commercial use of 50kW" were announced. This measured are designed to verify the main indicators affecting the power generation of the photovoltaic system through the long-term rigorous test data records of the photovoltaic inverter, which have been recognized and supported by industry experts, authorities, owners and manufacturers

The Solis-(25-50)K-5G photovoltaic inverter has stable input capability, EU efficiency, power quality, output capability, and thermal stability. On the TÜV test, the overall performance earned excellent marks and first place as the "commercial medium-power photovoltaic inverter" making it a reliable, high-quality option for the commercial and industrial sector.

This Solar Congress brings together more than 400 industry representatives, experts and academics, focusing on the photovoltaic revolution in Asia-Pacific and in the countries with the largest global economy.

"We thank TÜV Rheinland for awarding Ginlong (Solis), this is the biggest recognition and praise for our technical innovation. Our Solis-(25-50)K-5G three phase series string inverter adopt 4 MPPT desing to provide a more flexible configuration scheme with a smaller environmental impact rate and higher generation efficiency", says Lucy lu, general manager assistant from Ginlong (Solis), who was very grateful and excited.

"For many years, Solis has marched ahead hand in hand with TÜV Rheinland, upholding the mission of build a cooperation and exchange platform for the PV industry. And now China's PV industry has successfully completed its upgrade from 'quantity' to 'quality ' with fair prices and even lower prices to come. We will continue to promote innovation and advancement of photovoltaic technologies in China to drive the continued growth of the sector. This 50kW witnessed Solis's professional experience accumulated for 15 years in the global PV field."