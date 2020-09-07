Gastech Virtual Summit Opens Today, World Energy Leaders to Meet Virtually

Ministers from Singapore and Canada to deliver Keynote Addresses at prestigious event

Industry leaders speaking include Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of International Energy Forum; Pratima Rangarajan, CEO of OGCI Climate Investments; Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas & New Energies Director and Member of the Executive Committee at Shell and Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO of Baker Hughes

The Summit is set to deliver the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the natural gas industry

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastech Virtual Summit, the world's convening event for the Gas, LNG and Energy industry opens today. The event is set to deliver exclusive critical insights from Ministers, policy makers, business leaders, disrupters and innovators.

For the first time Gastech will connect the Gas, LNG and Energy industry virtually with issues impacting the future of the industry; energy security of supply; affordability and sustainability; gas to power; hydrogen; the prospects for demand and investment recovery; and changes to supply in a post COVID-19 world, being top of the agenda.

The Summit will feature 200+ industry leaders who will outline and share strategies and visions for confronting the new and changing energy markets and will bring together over 1,500 registered delegates, 170 exhibiting companies and media partners. Sponsors include OGCI Investments; ExxonMobil; Invest In Canada; Lloyd's Register; Sempra LNG and Venture Global LNG.

Singapore's Minister for Trade & Industry, Chan Chun Sing, will officially open the Gastech Virtual Summit, which runs from 7 – 11 September. Hon. Seamus O'Regan, Minister for Natural Resources, Canada; Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of International Energy Forum; Pratima Rangarajan, CEO of OGCI Climate Investments; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO of Baker Hughes will all deliver Keynote Addresses, opening the conversation on the collective response needed for the energy transition, and the strategies and innovation that will shape the future of the industry.

Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas & New Energies Director and Member of the Executive Committee at Shell will be interviewed by Steve Sedgwick, Anchor for CNBC Squawkbox in an exclusive Interview.

The

Gastech Virtual Summit Strategic Conference

comprising of the Ministerial & Global Business Leaders Sessions, C-Suite Dialogues and Gastech Tech Talks will deliver advanced insights into the latest commercial strategies and trends dominating the Gas, LNG and Energy industry, providing delegates with fast track information on how best to align business models for the post-pandemic landscape.

Nick Ornstien, Vice President Energy for dmg events said: "With the mandate to address emissions reductions and carbon neutrality intensifying, Gastech Virtual Summit will enable our industry to connect, as we adapt and respond to the challenges and opportunities created for a post COVID-19 energy landscape."

Other industry leaders confirmed to speak in the virtual conference are Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice President Gas, Total; Francis Fannon, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources, United States Department of State; Shawn Tupper, Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Canada; Eugene Kaspersky, CEO, Kaspersky; Prabhat Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Petronet LNG; Thomas Siebel, Author & Chairman & Chief Executive Officer,

C3.ai

; Keisuke Sadamori, Director, Energy Markets and Security, International Energy Agency; Sanjiv Lamba, Executive Vice President, APAC, Linde; Thorbjoern Fors, Executive Vice President, Industrial Applications, Siemens Energy; Hiroki Sato, Managing Executive Officer & Chief Global Partnership Officer, JERA Inc.; Jun Nishizawa, Executive Vice President, Group CEO, Natural Gas Group, Mitsubishi Corporation and Jane Liao, CEO, Natural Gas Business, CPC Corporation, Taiwan.

The topics which the Gastech Virtual Summit will cover include the role of natural gas in the energy transition; the criticality of IoT and data security in the future of the energy industry; the impact of deregulation on markets and investment; opportunities and challenges to the energy sector posed by Industry 4.0; hydrogen's ability to deliver on decarbonisation commitments and what impact environmental activism will have on the emerging growth opportunities for the industry.

Alongside the strategic conference, the Summit will also showcase the very latest and peer-reviewed research on new technologies and business strategies to help companies thrive in challenging times. The technical conference sessions will feature certified content delivered by industry leaders on recovery, the new post-pandemic energy landscape and how the industry can capitalise and build on reduced emissions for a sustainable and secure long-term energy future.

The Gastech Virtual Summit 2020 is being held in place of the Gastech exhibition and conference. dmg events and the Gastech Governing Body, in consultation with Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board collectively took the decision to postpone that event, to 13 – 16 September 2021, due to concerns around the global pandemic, accessibility and the wellbeing of speakers, delegates, exhibitors and visitors.